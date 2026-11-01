Special bodies help make electric truck transport a success

A leading logistics provider has an electrifying step for innovation through the introduction of 67 new Serco dry-freight bodies mounted on SANY electric trucks.

The investment forms part of Bakers SA Limited's ongoing fleet renewal programme.

While electric trucks have historically faced challenges relating to vehicle range and operational practicality, advances in battery technology and vehicle design are now making electric commercial vehicles a viable option for selected logistics applications.

Bakers SA Limited has taken a forward-thinking approach in evaluating these developments, positioning the company among the early adopters of large-scale electric truck technology in SA.

For Bakers SA Limited, selecting the right vehicle and body combination was critical.

The company required a solution that could deliver durability, maximise vehicle uptime, protect valuable cargo, and reduce operating costs while maintaining the high service standards expected by its customers.

To meet these requirements, Serco supplied its Protec dry-freight body, a proven solution designed for demanding transport operations.

The Protec body uses steel-coated outer facings with a lightweight injected foam core, providing enhanced durability and impact resistance compared with conventional fibreglass body construction.

This results in lower repair costs, improved longevity and greater vehicle availability.

The vehicles are also equipped with Serco's captive shoring system, allowing loads to be secured quickly and effectively.

Unlike conventional loose load-restraint systems, the captive shoring bars remain permanently secured within the vehicle, reducing the risk of equipment loss or damage while helping prevent product damage in transit.

Security was another key consideration in Bakers SA Limited's specification process.

To address this requirement, the fleet has been fitted with an advanced geo-fencing lock system integrated into the tail lift operation.

The technology allows rear-door and tail-lift functionality to be controlled remotely and activated only at approved locations.

According to Serco CEO Clinton Holcroft, the project demonstrates how innovation can deliver tangible benefits to transport operators.

"We are extremely proud of our long-standing relationship with Bakers SA Limited and are honoured to support them as they continue to invest in technologies that improve service delivery, operational efficiency and fleet sustainability.

"Their decision to adopt electric vehicle technology reflects a progressive approach to logistics and demonstrates a commitment to staying ahead of industry trends while continuing to provide exceptional value to their customers."

The 67-vehicle order represents one of the most significant commercial EV body-building projects completed by Serco to date and highlights the growing confidence in electric mobility solutions within the South African logistics sector.