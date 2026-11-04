



A decade after shattering glass ceilings in the Eastern Cape, SA's pioneering Eastern Cape art gallery returns this month, anchoring itself in a stunning architectural landmark with an unyielding vision for the extraordinary.

There is a distinct rhythm to cultural rebirth — a quiet, deliberate momentum that builds before the doors finally swing open.

For Gqeberha, that moment arrives on October 29 at 6pm, when Galerie Noko officially relaunches at its striking new home at 202 Main Road, on the corner of 11th Avenue, Walmer.

Housed within one of the city's most celebrated contemporary architectural achievements — a building already drawing nominations for design accolades — Galerie Noko is not merely reopening its doors, it is redefining the horizon of visual art in the Eastern Cape.

When the gallery first opened its doors in 2014, it did so with a disruptive, uncompromising purpose — to carve out an alternative platform that championed underserved artists, built critical dialogue between audiences and creators, and served as an unyielding anchor for contemporary art in the region.

As the first black-established and owned gallery in Eastern Cape history, under the visionary leadership of charge d'affaires Usen Obot, Galerie Noko immediately changed the cultural topography.

In its previous chapter, the gallery achieved milestones that many thought impossible outside metropolitan art capitals such as Johannesburg and Cape Town:

⦁ National and global stages: It became the first and only Eastern Cape art gallery to take local artists to premier international and national art fairs, including the FNB Joburg Art Fair, Turbine Art Fair, and the prestigious Investec Cape Town Art Fair. Notably, within just 18 months of operation, Galerie Noko was selected alongside heavyweights the Goodman Gallery, Everard Read, and First Floor Gallery to present a solo booth in the coveted "Tomorrow/Today" section at the 2016 Investec Cape Town Art Fair.

⦁ Bringing masters home: Gallery Noko operated as a vital conduit, introducing inmernationally recognised, award-winning luminaries such as Mary Sibande, Florine Démosthène, Mbongeni Buthelezi, Thonton Kabeya, Benon Lutaya, Esther Mahlangu and Neo Matloga — to Gqeberha audiences. It also brought the ABSA L’Atelier Winners exhibition to the Eastern Cape for the first time.

⦁ Nurturing intellectual ecosystems: Through partnerships with Rhodes and Nelson Mandela universities, the Absa Museum and Gallery, Vansa and Business Arts SA, the gallery fostered community development, launched the pioneering New Now Next Emerging Artists Competition, mentored more than 17 young South Africans, and hosted robust intellectual panels featuring academic powerhouses such as Prof Ruth Simbao, Dr Michael Barry, Molemo Moiloa and Mary Duker.

​At its core, rejuvenation is the active process of restoring vitality, reframing foundational narrative structures and charting generative directions forward.

Rather than being a mere passive dynamic of preservation, rejuvenation demands an intentional, critical engagement with history, socio-political realities, and contemporary culture.

It dismantles linear, static interpretations of history and lived experience, allowing forgotten, suppressed or overlooked histories to emerge while giving new meaning to old truths.

This process operates as an ontological reset that draws sustenance from foundational origins while undergoing a structural rebirth that responds directly to current contexts.