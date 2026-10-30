The Hill College: More than 60 years of helping learners reach their potential

For more than six decades, The Hill College has provided specialised academic support to learners seeking to improve their results, strengthen their academic foundations and prepare for further studies.
Established in 1963, the institution caters for Grades 10, 11 and 12, as well as post-matric learners, offering a focused approach to education built around individual attention and academic achievement.
A key feature of the College's approach is its small classes, which allow specialist teachers to engage more closely with learners and monitor their progress across subjects. Through consistent daily engagement, learners receive individual support while being encouraged to take responsibility for their academic development.
According to the College, this approach has helped many learners improve their academic results by between 10 and 15 percentage points, potentially creating new opportunities for tertiary education and future career paths.
The College's academic focus is also reflected in the achievements of its learners. At its recent Valedictory Ceremony, two Science learners were recognised for their outstanding performance, with both achieving annual averages of more than 85% and receiving awards for their respective grades.
However, The Hill College places emphasis on more than examination results.
The institution aims to create an environment in which learners feel supported, valued and motivated to achieve their personal best. Its family-like atmosphere encourages positive relationships between teachers and learners, while individuality and a sense of belonging remain central to the school experience.
Guided by the values of honesty, trust, respect and personal accountability, learners are encouraged to develop the confidence, discipline and resilience needed to navigate life beyond the classroom.
The College believes that a positive learning environment plays an important role in academic motivation and that learners who feel confident and supported are better equipped to reach their potential.
Principal Rodney Pettitt, who has witnessed the institution's impact first-hand, says the College's approach also influenced a personal decision as a parent. He chose The Hill College for his own daughters' matric years, believing it offered the academic support and opportunities he wanted for them.
For prospective families interested in learning more about the institution, The Hill College will host an Open Day on Saturday, October 31, from 9am to 11am.
The event will give prospective learners, parents, former pupils and friends of the College an opportunity to visit the campus, meet staff members and learn more about its academic offering.
Visitors will also be able to explore the College's Annual Graphic Design Expo, which will showcase work produced by its Graphic Design learners.
The specialised subject introduces learners to practical creative skills and industry-relevant software, providing a foundation for those considering further studies or careers in graphic design, digital media and related creative fields.
With more than 60 years of experience in education, The Hill College continues to focus on helping learners recognise their abilities, build confidence and work towards opportunities beyond their school years.
The Hill College, where potential becomes achievement.
Grades 10, 11, 12 & post-matric
37 Cape Road, Mill Park, Gqeberha
Tel: 041-373-7043
Website: www.hillcollege.co.za