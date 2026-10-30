The Hill College: More than 60 years of helping learners reach their potential

The College's academic focus is also reflected in the achievements of its learners. At its recent Valedictory Ceremony, two Science learners were recognised for their outstanding performance, with both achieving annual averages of more than 85% and receiving awards for their respective grades.

However, The Hill College places emphasis on more than examination results.

The institution aims to create an environment in which learners feel supported, valued and motivated to achieve their personal best. Its family-like atmosphere encourages positive relationships between teachers and learners, while individuality and a sense of belonging remain central to the school experience.

Guided by the values of honesty, trust, respect and personal accountability, learners are encouraged to develop the confidence, discipline and resilience needed to navigate life beyond the classroom.

The College believes that a positive learning environment plays an important role in academic motivation and that learners who feel confident and supported are better equipped to reach their potential.

Principal Rodney Pettitt, who has witnessed the institution's impact first-hand, says the College's approach also influenced a personal decision as a parent. He chose The Hill College for his own daughters' matric years, believing it offered the academic support and opportunities he wanted for them.