Caring With Heart offers personalised home-based care

Four flexible care packages On-demand care

For clients requiring assistance at short notice or for an unspecified period, Caring With Heart can arrange a carer within a matter of hours. This package has a minimum booking requirement of four hours. A flat rate applies to care lasting between four and seven hours per day.

Weekly care

Depending on individual needs, clients can arrange either day or night care, with hours determined by their requirements and convenience. This package accommodates shifts of between eight and 12 hours, charged at an hourly rate. Weekend care can also be arranged, with special rates applying on Sundays and public holidays.

Long-term care

Long-term care arrangements are discussed and negotiated according to the client's individual needs and required level of assistance. Services may include day or night care, as well as 24-hour support, with additional services considered where necessary.

The aim is to establish a consistent care arrangement in which carers become a familiar and trusted part of the client's support network.

Live-in care

For clients requiring continuous assistance, Caring With Heart offers a live-in care option, where a carer resides in the client's home and provides 24-hour support. Arrangements can be made for either short- or long-term periods, depending on individual circumstances.

Suitable facilities must be available in the home to accommodate the live-in carer. Building a relationship of trust and familiarity is an important part of this arrangement, helping clients feel comfortable and supported in their own environment.