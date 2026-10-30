Caring With Heart offers personalised home-based care

Caring With Heart provides home-based care services across the greater Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Jeffrey’s Bay, St Francis Bay and Humansdorp, offering clients access to professional assistance in the comfort and security of their own homes.
The service provides 24-hour care options, with trained carers available to assist clients with their daily needs. Depending on individual requirements, care arrangements can range from a few hours of assistance to full-time, live-in support.
For many individuals and families, home-based care offers an alternative to moving into a residential care facility, allowing clients to remain in familiar surroundings while receiving the support they need. Caring With Heart aims to provide peace of mind to clients and their families through personalised care arrangements tailored to each person's circumstances.
Four flexible care packages
On-demand care
For clients requiring assistance at short notice or for an unspecified period, Caring With Heart can arrange a carer within a matter of hours. This package has a minimum booking requirement of four hours. A flat rate applies to care lasting between four and seven hours per day.
Weekly care
Depending on individual needs, clients can arrange either day or night care, with hours determined by their requirements and convenience. This package accommodates shifts of between eight and 12 hours, charged at an hourly rate. Weekend care can also be arranged, with special rates applying on Sundays and public holidays.
Long-term care
Long-term care arrangements are discussed and negotiated according to the client's individual needs and required level of assistance. Services may include day or night care, as well as 24-hour support, with additional services considered where necessary.
The aim is to establish a consistent care arrangement in which carers become a familiar and trusted part of the client's support network.
Live-in care
For clients requiring continuous assistance, Caring With Heart offers a live-in care option, where a carer resides in the client's home and provides 24-hour support. Arrangements can be made for either short- or long-term periods, depending on individual circumstances.
Suitable facilities must be available in the home to accommodate the live-in carer. Building a relationship of trust and familiarity is an important part of this arrangement, helping clients feel comfortable and supported in their own environment.
This article was sponsored by Caring With Heart.