YOUR FUTURE IS EXPERIENCE | Launch your hospitality career with practical skills and industry-ready qualifications

A World of Opportunity

Hospitality is one of the world's largest employment sectors, offering exciting opportunities both locally and internationally.

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), travel and tourism supported a record 357 million jobs worldwide in 2024, with this figure projected to reach 449 million by 2035, creating approximately 91 million new roles.

However, the industry could face a shortage of around 43 million workers by 2035, highlighting the growing importance of skilled, industry-ready graduates.

Food and culinary experiences are also driving industry growth. With 93% of travellers participating in food and beverage activities during their trips, demand for talented chefs, culinary specialists and hospitality professionals continues to expand.

From hotels and restaurants to luxury resorts and cruise ships, the opportunities for qualified professionals are diverse and far-reaching.





Practical Skills for Real-World Careers

At IHS Gqeberha, learning goes beyond the classroom. As Africa's Leading Hospitality and Culinary Business School, IHS combines practical, skills-based education with valuable workplace experience to prepare students for the demands of the industry.

The campus offers a range of Hospitality Management, Culinary Arts and Cruise Services qualifications, providing pathways into exciting careers on land and at sea.

Through hands-on training and Work Integrated Learning opportunities, students develop essential industry skills, from professional cookery and food and beverage service to guest relations, hospitality operations and customer service.

Beyond technical expertise, students build confidence, teamwork, communication and problem-solving abilities – transferable skills valued by employers worldwide.





Experience Your Future at IHS Gqeberha

As hospitality continues to grow and evolve, practical experience and industry-relevant qualifications are key to unlocking career opportunities.

With nationally registered and internationally recognised qualifications, IHS Gqeberha equips students with the skills and confidence to enter the workplace and build successful careers in the global experience industry.





Your Future is Experience. Start Your Journey at International Hotel School Gqeberha.

Discover our programmes, explore our campus and experience the opportunities waiting for you at our next Open Day.

Visit https://www.hotelschool.co.za/ihs/open-days/ and book your spot today.