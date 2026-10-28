Bayside Pantry reopens with fresh dining experience at Boardwalk

A new menu and refreshed venue but the same delicious dining experience awaits guests on November 2 when the revamped Bayside Pantry at the Boardwalk Hotel & Casino opens its doors.

With refreshed surroundings, an extensive menu and interactive live-cooking experiences, the reopening will introduce guests to a renewed dining experience.

Two readers of The Herald will be among the first to savour the experience, courtesy of a giveaway that will see them enjoy an unforgettable meal and a one-night stay for two in a Luxury King Room, including breakfast, at the Boardwalk Hotel & Casino.

The prize is valued at R5,995.

Boardwalk Hotel & Casino marketing co-ordinator Bianca Louw said the new Bayside Pantry menu featured a variety of dishes, from fresh salads and hearty main courses to indulgent desserts.

"Guests can begin with favourites such as traditional Greek salad, Waldorf salad, spinach and feta salad, Mediterranean pasta salad, Moroccan couscous salad and Cape Malay-style pickled fish.

"The main course selection offers something for different tastes, including a carving station featuring roast beef, lamb, chicken or pork, accompanied by a choice of sauces.

"Other dishes include baked line fish with lemon butter sauce, slow-braised lamb knuckle Rogan Josh, chicken vindaloo and slow-braised oxtail with red wine, root vegetables and dumpling."

She said the refreshed Bayside Pantry now offered an interactive element to the dining experience with a live pasta station allowing guests to choose from penne, fettuccine or fusilli, paired with a selection of sauces and toppings.

"The dessert station offers a sweet finish, featuring malva pudding and custard, orange and lavender meringue pie, pavlova filled with seasonal fruit, Swiss roll and an ice-cream station with assorted accompaniments."

The buffet is priced at R325 per person.

On Fridays, diners can enjoy an additional South African braai offering, featuring marinated mini beef steak, boerewors and pork chops, served with a choice of peri-peri, mushroom or barbecue sauce.

The Friday experience is priced at R350 per person.

"Saturday brings another special addition, with lemon-and-herb-marinated tiger prawns prepared through a live-cooking experience and served with fresh lemon, peri-peri or lemon butter sauce.

"This offering is priced at R360 per person.

"With its refreshed setting, varied menu and live-cooking options, Bayside Pantry invites guests to return and enjoy its renewed dining experience at Boardwalk Hotel & Casino."

For reservations and further information, guests can call 041-507-7606.