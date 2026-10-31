Sold-out Bubbly in the Bay Festival celebrates SA’s finest sparkling wines

The second Bubbly in the Bay Festival cemented its place on the St Francis Bay social calendar, selling out tickets and drawing crowds to The Quays Waterfront for an afternoon celebrating SA’s finest Méthode Cap Classique (MCC) and sparkling wines.

Held last weekend, the festival brought together 32 wine producers, from established heritage houses to boutique newcomers, offering guests the opportunity to sample an array of sparkling wines.

Among the producers showcasing their offerings were Anura, Avondale, Steenberg, Black Elephant Vintners, GM & Ahrens, Stettyn Wines, Precious Hidden Valley, Dainty Bess, Bloupunt, Wildekrans, Weltevrede, Paul René, MAN, Lievland, Le Lude, Ken Forrester and Durbanville Hills.

One of the organisers, Nirmatri Events' Elizabeth Anderson said they were blown away by the event's reach.

“Our vision of this event was to spread the love throughout our coastal village, and we achieved that through home rentals, restaurant bookings, and local taxi companies being supported throughout the weekend.

“Every guest made an effort in looking the part and adding to the fabulousness of the day with their bold, colourful outfits," she said.

MCC pioneer Pieter Ferreira, widely known as “Mr Bubbles”, also presented his first own-label MCC, adding to the occasion’s significance for sparkling wine enthusiasts.

Returning exhibitors included Montpellier, De Grendel, Bramon, Kanu, Lost Boy, Black Oystercatcher and Van Hunks.

Non-drinkers were also catered for, with Van Hunks and Andiamo offering premium non-alcoholic sparkling alternatives.

Anura Vineyards' Kara Bouma said they loved being part of the 2026 Bubbly in the Bay Festival.

“What an incredibly well-run event at such a beautiful venue.

“The weather played along perfectly, setting the scene for a glamorous coastal celebration.

“Our MCC was warmly received, and we loved the opportunity to share a little piece of who we are with the St Francis Bay community.

“A heartfelt thank you to the organisers for putting together such a special event — we had a wonderful day and feel privileged to have been part of it," Bouma said.

Beyond the wine, the festival embraced a vibrant visual identity inspired by the malachite kingfisher, with blue, green and orange hues setting the tone for the waterfront gathering.

Guests arrived in floral crowns, feathered fascinators and bold prints, while a flower station hosted by Harper’s Harvest allowed attendees to create their own floral headpieces.

Food was served throughout the afternoon by The Quays restaurant.

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