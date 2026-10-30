Isuzu puts weight behind Rugby World Cups in Australia

Isuzu Motors Limited has entered into an official automotive partnership agreement with World Rugby, covering the two Rugby World Cup (RWC) tournaments to be held in Australia in 2027 and 2029.

Under the agreement, Isuzu will support both Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029.

Isuzu president and chief executive Naohiro Yamaguchi said under its mid-term business plan, Isuzu Transformation — Growth to 2030 (IX), Isuzu is expanding beyond its traditional focus on products to encompass solutions, pursuing its transformation into a “commercial mobility solutions company” supporting the movement of goods and people around the world.

He said Isuzu would further strengthen its brand communications across global markets through its partnership with the men’s RWC, which generates significant excitement among fans around the world, and the women’s RWC, which has seen remarkable growth and increasing global attention in recent years.

“The year 2027, when the Rugby World Cup kicks off, will also mark Isuzu’s 90th anniversary since its establishment," Yamaguchi said.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our customers and everyone around the world who has supported Isuzu over the years.

"As we mark this milestone as a new starting point, Isuzu will continue to pursue further growth and transformation.

"We are deeply honoured to become a partner of Rugby World Cup, an event that inspires people around the world, and to have the opportunity to showcase our journey toward becoming a commercial mobility solutions company on the global stage.

"Embracing rugby’s spirit of taking on challenges as one team, we will work closely with World Rugby to contribute to the success of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029.”

For Women’s RWC 2029, Isuzu and World Rugby will explore ways in which Isuzu can support tournament operations through mobility solutions using its advanced commercial trucks, pickup trucks and other vehicles, helping ensure the safe and smooth transport of participating teams and the tournament workforce.

World Rugby chief revenue officer Michel Poussau said they were delighted to welcome Isuzu Motors as an official automotive partner of the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029.

"As rugby enters an exciting new era of growth and global reach, partnerships with world-class organisations such as Isuzu are helping us unlock new opportunities for the sport and our fans.

"With less than a year to go until kick-off in Australia, momentum is building rapidly for World Cup 2027, while Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029 will continue the sport’s remarkable growth trajectory.