Breast Cancer: What every woman should know

Can you reduce your risk?

There are practical steps you can take to support your health:

Maintain a healthy weight and diet

Exercise regularly

Avoid or reduce alcohol and tobacco use

Discuss hormonal therapy with your doctor

Have your breast cancer risk assessed

Follow screening recommendations based on your individual risk

Become familiar with your breasts and perform regular breast self-examinations

Have regular health evaluations as recommended for your personal risk level According to the 2024 National Cancer Registry information included in the material, about one in 28 women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime.

Importantly, the majority of breast cancers are sporadic and are not caused by an inherited genetic predisposition.

What about inherited breast cancer?

About 5–10% of breast cancer diagnoses are associated with inherited genetic changes. These can include changes in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, among others.

A family history may suggest an increased hereditary risk.

Patterns that may warrant further assessment include several close family members across different generations being diagnosed with breast, ovarian, pancreatic or prostate cancer, or melanoma, particularly when diagnoses occur before the age of 60.

Other factors include breast cancer diagnosed before 60, cancer occurring in both breasts, male breast cancer, triple-negative breast cancer and certain high-risk ancestry groups.

When might genetic counselling help?

Assessing hereditary cancer risk depends heavily on an accurate family and medical history.

A genetic counsellor can help interpret this history, assess the likelihood of an inherited condition and provide information about genetic testing, management and prevention options.

Comprehensive counselling before and after genetic testing can help patients make informed decisions about their own health and their family's health.

It can also assist with understanding family risk, appropriate screening and potential preventive strategies.

Breast cancer isn't always something we can prevent, but understanding your risk means you can make informed decisions about your health.

Know your family history, know what is normal for your breasts and don't ignore changes. If you notice something unusual, speak to your doctor.

Access to specialist histopathology services in the Eastern Cape:

Accurate diagnosis plays an important role in the breast cancer journey.