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Stormers ring the changes for Ulster clash

Damian Willemse shifts to fullback while Bongi Mbonambi returns to the bench

  • Stormers Media
2 min read

The DHL Stormers have overhauled their squad with 10 personnel changes and a positional switch ahead of their Vodacom United Rugby Championship meeting with Ulster at DHL Stadium. Ruhan Nel returns to captain the side as the Cape outfit aims to lock in a fourth consecutive home victory before heading into a four-week competition recess.

SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Head coach John Dobson has made 10 changes to the starting XV to face Ulster at DHL Stadium on Saturday.
  • Outside centre Ruhan Nel takes over the captaincy, teaming up in the midfield with Jonathan Roche who returns after concussion.
  • Warrick Gelant, Hacjivah Dayimani, and Lukhanyo Vokozela miss out following head injury protocols, opening the door for Damian Willemse to start at fullback.
  • Cobus Reinach and Yaqeen Ahmed retain their halfback partnership from the Scarlets win as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu rests.
  • Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi returns from the replacements bench, bolstering the forward pack for the final fixture before the break.
Ruhan Nel of the DHL Stormers during the United Rugby Championship match between DHL Stormers and Hollywoodbets Sharks at DHL Stadium on October 10, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa
Ruhan Nel of the DHL Stormers during the United Rugby Championship match between DHL Stormers and Hollywoodbets Sharks at DHL Stadium on October 10, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Stormers team to face Ulster in a Vodacom United Rugby Championship encounter at DHL Stadium on Saturday features 10 changes and one positional switch.

The DHL Stormers will be looking to make it four consecutive home wins when they face the Irish outfit at 14h45.

Ruhan Nel returns to lead the side from outside centre and will link up in midfield with Jonathan Roche, who has recovered from concussion.

Warrick Gelant, Hacjivah Dayimani and Lukhanyo Vokozela have all been ruled out due to concussion protocols this week. Damian Willemse starts at fullback in place of Gelant, while in the loose trio Evan Roos shifts from blindside flank to the back of the scrum, with Louw Nel coming into the starting line-up.

The halfback pairing of Cobus Reinach and Yaqeen Ahmed that finished the win against Scarlets so strongly last weekend will start on Saturday, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu being rested and Haashim Pead among the replacements.

JD Schickerling and Adré Smith start in the second row, with Riley Norton and Connor Evans set for impact roles, along with explosive loose forward Wandile Mlaba.

In the front row Wilco Louw and Vernon Paulo join Ntuthuko Mchunu, with André-Hugo Venter unavailable through injury and JJ Kotzé serving a suspension. Bongi Mbonambi makes his return from a replacements bench that also features props Vernon Matongo and Neethling Fouché.

Director of Rugby John Dobson said that it will be important for the new combinations to click against a dangerous Ulster team.

“There are many changes, but every player coming in bar the vastly experienced Bongi Mbonambi has already played an important role for us this season.

“It will take a big effort to end this phase of the season with a fourth straight win at home and everyone is determined to give our fans another win at DHL Stadium.

“After this match we go into a four-week break, so you can expect to see them leave it all out there on Saturday,” he said.

Stormers: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel (captain), 12 Jonathan Roche, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Yaqeen Ahmed, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Louw Nel, 6 Paul de Villiers, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Adré Smith, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Vernon Paulo, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu.
Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Vernon Matongo, 18 Neethling Fouché, 19 Riley Norton, 20 Connor Evans, 21 Wandile Mlaba, 22 Haashim Pead, 23 Wandisile Simelane.

The Herald