Subscribe
The Herald
Subscribe

Beale makes surprise return to Wallabies squad

The 37-year-old replaces Hunter Paisami as Les Kiss praises his backline versatility

1 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Kurtley Beale has earned a surprise recall to the Wallabies squad for their upcoming November tour.
  • The 37-year-old back replaces Hunter Paisami, who withdrew due to personal reasons.
  • Beale brings 95 caps of international experience, having last featured for Australia in 2021.
  • Coach Les Kiss highlighted Beale's versatility and leadership across the backline.
  • Uncapped players James Ramm and Kalani Thomas have also been drafted into the touring party.
Kurtley Beale was a surprise addition to Australia's touring squad for the Nations Championship
Kurtley Beale was a surprise addition to Australia's touring squad for the Nations Championship Picture: William WEST / AFP)


The veteran Kurtley Beale was a surprise addition to Australia's touring squad for the Nations Championship.

The 37-year-old back has played 95 Tests for the Wallabies but his last was in 2021.

He replaces Hunter Paisami, who is out for personal reasons, for Tests against England, Scotland and Wales in November.

"With Hunter's unavailability we're excited by what Kurtley can bring to the group," said coach Les Kiss.

"He's got 95 caps' worth of Test experience and whilst he will primarily cover inside centre he has the versatility to play a number of positions across the backline."

Beale was last named in a Wallabies squad in 2024 but then suffered an Achilles injury.

Outside back James Ramm and halfback Kalani Thomas have also been added to the squad.

The Herald