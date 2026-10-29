



The veteran Kurtley Beale was a surprise addition to Australia's touring squad for the Nations Championship.

The 37-year-old back has played 95 Tests for the Wallabies but his last was in 2021.

He replaces Hunter Paisami, who is out for personal reasons, for Tests against England, Scotland and Wales in November.

"With Hunter's unavailability we're excited by what Kurtley can bring to the group," said coach Les Kiss.

"He's got 95 caps' worth of Test experience and whilst he will primarily cover inside centre he has the versatility to play a number of positions across the backline."

Beale was last named in a Wallabies squad in 2024 but then suffered an Achilles injury.

Outside back James Ramm and halfback Kalani Thomas have also been added to the squad.