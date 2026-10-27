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Sharks will stay grounded after Cardiff win, says Pietersen

Early injury blow fails to derail Durban side ahead of massive Limerick test

  • George Byron
2 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • The Sharks overcame an early injury to skipper Andre Esterhuizen to beat Cardiff 36-21 in Wales.
  • Ethan Hooker, Matt Ramao, Jason Jenkins, Thomas du Toit, and Ethan Bester crossed the whitewash for the visitors.
  • Coach JP Pietersen praised the leadership of Nick Hatton and Emile van Heerden during the second-half fightback.
  • The Sharks now turn their attention to a demanding away fixture against Munster at Thomond Park.
The Sharks' Ethan Hooker is challenged by Cardiff's Johan Mulder during their United Rugby Championship match at Cardiff Arms Park on October 23, in Wales
The Sharks' Ethan Hooker is challenged by Cardiff's Johan Mulder during their United Rugby Championship match at Cardiff Arms Park on October 23, in Wales Picture: KIAN ABDULLAH/GALLO IMAGES

The Sharks showed grit and determination to clinch a vital 36-21 away win over Cardiff in a hard-fought United Rugby Championship clash in Wales, coach JP Pietersen said.

Despite losing inspirational captain Andre Esterhuizen in the opening minute, the Durban side showed their mettle in tough windy conditions at Cardiff Arms Park, in Cardiff.

The try scorers for the Sharks in a memorable win were Ethan Hooker, Matt Ramao (2), Jason Jenkins, Thomas du Toit and Ethan Bester.

“When we were under the pump and playing against the wind, the old Sharks could have easily lost 50-17,” Pietersen said.

“But we stuck in there. There was some great leadership from Nick Hatton and Emile van Heerden in that period.

“The beautiful thing about this team, the Sharks warriors, is that they found a way to get on with it and pull closer together.

“You must give massive credit to the group, to the players, for sticking in the fight and finishing the game off like that.”

Next up for the Sharks is a clash against Munster at Thomond Park in Limerick on Saturday.

“We’re happy with the result and over the moon to get five points in Cardiff,” Pietersen said.

“But we’re also keeping our feet on the ground, as we know we’ve got a massive game against Munster in Limerick.

“So we’ll enjoy the Cardiff win and hit the ground ahead of the Munster clash.

“And when we have the update on the injuries, we’ll probably fly some guys in to help us finish off the tour.”

URC fixtures:

Friday: 9.45pm: Glasgow v Lions. Saturday: 2.45pm: Stormers v Ulster, 5pm: Bulls v Scarlets, 7.30pm: Munster v Sharks.

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