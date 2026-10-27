Sharks will stay grounded after Cardiff win, says Pietersen

The Sharks showed grit and determination to clinch a vital 36-21 away win over Cardiff in a hard-fought United Rugby Championship clash in Wales, coach JP Pietersen said.

Despite losing inspirational captain Andre Esterhuizen in the opening minute, the Durban side showed their mettle in tough windy conditions at Cardiff Arms Park, in Cardiff.

The try scorers for the Sharks in a memorable win were Ethan Hooker, Matt Ramao (2), Jason Jenkins, Thomas du Toit and Ethan Bester.

“When we were under the pump and playing against the wind, the old Sharks could have easily lost 50-17,” Pietersen said.

“But we stuck in there. There was some great leadership from Nick Hatton and Emile van Heerden in that period.

“The beautiful thing about this team, the Sharks warriors, is that they found a way to get on with it and pull closer together.

“You must give massive credit to the group, to the players, for sticking in the fight and finishing the game off like that.”

Next up for the Sharks is a clash against Munster at Thomond Park in Limerick on Saturday.

“We’re happy with the result and over the moon to get five points in Cardiff,” Pietersen said.

“But we’re also keeping our feet on the ground, as we know we’ve got a massive game against Munster in Limerick.

“So we’ll enjoy the Cardiff win and hit the ground ahead of the Munster clash.

“And when we have the update on the injuries, we’ll probably fly some guys in to help us finish off the tour.”

URC fixtures:

Friday: 9.45pm: Glasgow v Lions. Saturday: 2.45pm: Stormers v Ulster, 5pm: Bulls v Scarlets, 7.30pm: Munster v Sharks.

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