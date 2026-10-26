Rookie scrumhalf Teddy Wilson was among two debutants included Friday in the Wallabies squad for the Nations Championship, following in the footsteps of his World Cup-winning father David.

With Australia hosting the World Cup in a year's time, coach Les Kiss has tapped the 23-year-old as back-up to Ryan Lonergan and Tate McDermott.

Wilson's father played 79 times as flanker for Australia, nine as captain, and was a member of the 1999 World Cup-winning side -- an era when the Wallabies were dominant.

"My mum and dad have sacrificed a lot to put me in this position, so just to make them proud would be very special for me," Wilson, a former Junior Wallabies captain, said.

"Dad doesn't really put much pressure on myself, he's been there and done that, obviously, so he definitely tells me a few things and helps me a lot.

"He just lets me play my game and if he needs to say something, he will."

Joining him in a maiden Australia squad is loosehead prop Tom Lambert.

Australia head to Europe for Tests next month against England, Scotland, Wales and another yet-to-be-determined side in the Nations Championship finals weekend.

They are boosted by the return of Europe-based Taniela Tupou and Tom Hooper, who played crucial bench roles in Australia's defeat of world champions South Africa in Perth last month.

Kiss was then without them for heavy back-to-back Bledisloe Cup defeats to New Zealand, given those Tests fell outside of World Rugby's global player release period.

Flyhalves Carter Gordon and Ben Donaldson and centre Len Ikitau all return from injuries, while Hunter Paisami is back after suspension for a high tackle.

"There's a real buzz among the squad as we prepare for what will be four incredibly demanding matches against high-quality opposition as part of the November Nations Championship Tests," Kiss said.

"As coaches we've made some tough selection calls to keep building depth across the board and we know a tour like this will challenge the whole squad on many levels.

"This tour gives us another valuable opportunity to test new combinations, strengthen our existing connections and push our game forward in all areas."

Australia squad:

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Miles Amatosero, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Massimo De Lutiis, Tom Hooper, Isaac Kailea, Tom Lambert, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Lachlan Shaw, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson (capt).

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Carter Gordon, Isaac Henry, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Declan Meredith, Hunter Paisami, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Teddy Wilson, Tom Wright.