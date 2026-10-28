Six uncapped players have been named in a 37-man squad for the second leg of the Nations Championship in November, with Yaqeen Ahmed, Sebastian de Klerk, Luan Giliomee, Markus Muller, Riley Norton, and Emmanuel Tshituka all earning their first national call-ups for the Springboks' last four Tests of the season.

They will feature alongside a settled group of players, including the likes of captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Damian de Allende, who have all played for the Boks this season, with the team having finished at the top of the table in the Nations Championship Southern Series in July.

SA were later crowned the inaugural Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry champions, with some of them also featuring in the Test matches against Argentina and Australia.

All six new players have been involved in the Springbok set-up before.

Ahmed, Giliomee, Muller, and Tshituka represented the SA ‘A’ team against Zimbabwe, and Norton — a former Junior Springbok captain — played for the Boks against the Barbarians in the opening matches of the season.

De Klerk attended the national alignment camp last season.

Unfortunately for Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, Cheslin Kolbe, Eben Etzebeth, Andre Esterhuizen, and Handre Pollard have been ruled out of contention for selection due to them nursing injuries.

Erasmus was delighted to welcome the talented young players to the group and said their performances and promise shown in the last two seasons were key factors in their selection.

“We’ve had all six players on our radar for a while now, and they’ve delivered consistently for their respective franchises in the last two seasons, so they thoroughly deserve their call-ups,” he said.

“We’ve seen what most of them are capable of first-hand in our season-opening matches and at our training camps, so we are delighted to see what they have to offer on this tour.

“Building squad depth has always been one of our key pillars as a team, and all those players have shown that they have what it takes to compete at top franchise level, while Riley, Luan and Yaqeen were also part of Junior Springbok squads that have won the Junior World Championship, and Luan also played for the Blitzboks, so they know what it takes to perform at top level.

“There is no doubt facing some of the top teams in elite international rugby will be a completely different challenge, but we have full faith in them to do their best on tour.”

Springbok squad:

Props: Thomas du Toit, Ox Nche (both Sharks), Wilco Louw, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Zachary Porthen (all Stormers), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls).

Hookers: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls).

Locks: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Salmaan Moerat (Stade Rochelais), Ruan Nortje (Kubota Spears), Riley Norton (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat).

Loose forwards: Paul de Villiers, Siya Kolisi (both Stormers), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls), Emmanuel Tshituka (Sharks), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Utility forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Marco van Staden (Bulls).

Scrumhalves: Cobus Reinach (Stormers), Morne van den Berg (Lions), Grant Williams (Kobe Steelers).

Flyhalves: Yaqeen Ahmed, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (both Stormers), Luan Giliomee (Bulls), Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners).

Centres: Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Markus Muller (Stormers), Canan Moodie (Bulls).

Outside backs: Sebastian de Klerk (Bulls), Aphelele Fassi, Ethan Hooker, Edwill van der Merwe (Sharks), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Mitsubishi Dynaboars), Damian Willemse (Stormers).