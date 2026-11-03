Italy may be without a point after three matches in the Nations Championship, but Bok coach Rassie Erasmus is wary of the Azzurri ahead of a clash in Turin on Saturday.

Having secured bonus-point home wins over England, Scotland and Wales in July, the world champion Springboks face away Tests against Italy, France and Ireland on consecutive weekends.

Depending on where they finish in the southern hemisphere table, SA will complete a four-match tour of Europe with a playoff during the November 27-29 finals weekend in London.

The record four-time Rugby World Cup titleholders lead archrivals New Zealand on points difference with both having a maximum 15 points.

Erasmus, a key figure in the 2019 and 2023 World Cup triumphs in Yokohama and Paris, has long been a fan of Italy, and their Argentina coach Gonzalo Quesada.

Before Italy hosted England in the Six Nations Championship this year, Erasmus correctly predicted the Azzurri would beat their rivals for the first time.

"Italy may be ranked 11th in the world, but they are a quality team who have tested us to the limit at times," he said.

"They will be playing at home in front of a passionate crowd and be desperate to improve in the second half of the league phase. We dare not underestimate them."

After confronting Italy, SA tackle northern hemisphere table toppers France in Paris on November 13, then Ireland in Dublin eight days later.

"France will throw everything at us as usual — it is never easy against them.

"Then, Ireland will present an equally stern challenge," Erasmus said.

On Monday, Erasmus named a seasoned match-23 for their opening game of the second phase of the Nations Championship.

The only player in the group who will make his first appearance in the green and gold jersey this season is lock Salmaan Moerat, who missed the first leg of the Nations Championship and the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Series due to neck and toe injuries.

“We have three challenging matches ahead if we want to advance to the last game of the Finals Weekend, so our next three matches are going to be vital to lay a strong foundation for the tour,” Erasmus said.

“All our energy is focused on the match against Italy for now.

"Fortunately, some of the Japan-based players were able to travel to Italy earlier than the rest of the squad, so they have been working with some of the coaching staff for a few days already and are fully in the swing of things, while we had our first training session on Monday afternoon, so everyone is now on the same page.

“With the majority of the squad having played together for most of the season, we are confident that the players who participated in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship and French Top 14 will ease into things seamlessly this week at training.

“The fact that they are battled hardened after a few tough matches, will offer us a good balance with fresh players raring to go and others who come off a few challenging matches for their franchises and clubs.

“Italy are a quality team who will enter this match with immense motivation with an eye on trying to start their home leg on a positive note in front of their home crowd, and they have challenged us well before, so we have no doubt they will come out passionate and driven as ever.

"The vital factors for us, however, will be to be accurate in our execution and to play for the full 80 minutes, especially given the high stakes at the end of these three pool matches.