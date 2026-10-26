Subscribe
The Herald
Subscribe

Three All Black forwards out of Nations Championship Tests

Dave Rennie faces selection headache with key pack members sidelined ahead of squad naming

1 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Samisoni Taukei'aho and Shannon Frizell sustained leg injuries during the recent victory over Australia in Sydney.
  • Frizell faces an extended recovery after rupturing a posterior knee ligament, while Taukei'aho is out for four to six weeks with a torn calf.
  • Tyrel Lomax has been stood down to rest an aggravated neck disc issue that has troubled him since June.
  • The trio joins an extensive injury list that already includes Ardie Savea, Ruben Love, Luke Jacobson, Leroy Carter, and Caleb Clarke.
  • Coach Dave Rennie will confirm the touring squad on Tuesday ahead of the opening Test against Scotland in Edinburgh on 8 November.
New Zeland flanker Shannon Frizell suffered a leg injury during last week's win over Australia in Sydney and will be sidelined for at least a month
New Zeland flanker Shannon Frizell suffered a leg injury during last week's win over Australia in Sydney and will be sidelined for at least a month Picture: Miguel MEDINA/AFP

New Zealand Rugby said on Saturday three experienced forwards have been ruled out of contention for next month's Nations Championship Tests in the UK because of injuries.

Hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho and flanker Shannon Frizell suffered leg injuries during last week's win over Australia in Sydney and both will be sidelined for at least a month.

Prop Tyrel Lomax has been nursing a neck injury for several months which All Blacks management say needs rest.

A New Zealand Rugby statement said Frizell suffered a posterior ligament rupture of his left knee a few minutes after coming off the reserves bench against the Wallabies.

Hooker Taukei'aho suffered a torn calf in Sydney and his recovery has been estimated at four to six weeks.

Lomax has been managing a disc injury since the Super Rugby Pacific season finished in June and he has played on, causing aggravation.

Other injuries from the Bledisloe Cup series are still being assessed ahead of coach Dave Rennie's squad announcement on Tuesday.

His team will play four Tests, starting against Scotland in Edinburgh on November 8.

Other key players already ruled out of contention include captain Ardie Savea, first-five Ruben Love, flanker Luke Jacobson and wingers Leroy Carter and Caleb Clarke.

The Herald