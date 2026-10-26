New Zealand Rugby said on Saturday three experienced forwards have been ruled out of contention for next month's Nations Championship Tests in the UK because of injuries.

Hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho and flanker Shannon Frizell suffered leg injuries during last week's win over Australia in Sydney and both will be sidelined for at least a month.

Prop Tyrel Lomax has been nursing a neck injury for several months which All Blacks management say needs rest.

A New Zealand Rugby statement said Frizell suffered a posterior ligament rupture of his left knee a few minutes after coming off the reserves bench against the Wallabies.

Hooker Taukei'aho suffered a torn calf in Sydney and his recovery has been estimated at four to six weeks.

Lomax has been managing a disc injury since the Super Rugby Pacific season finished in June and he has played on, causing aggravation.

Other injuries from the Bledisloe Cup series are still being assessed ahead of coach Dave Rennie's squad announcement on Tuesday.

His team will play four Tests, starting against Scotland in Edinburgh on November 8.

Other key players already ruled out of contention include captain Ardie Savea, first-five Ruben Love, flanker Luke Jacobson and wingers Leroy Carter and Caleb Clarke.

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