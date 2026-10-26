The stories of SA rugby legends, whose contributions to the game have not always received the recognition they deserve, took centre stage at the launch of South African Rugby: untold stories from a divided nation by author Sedick Crombie on Saturday at South Boulevard Cafe.

The event, organised by the PE Sports Legends Trust (PESLT), brought together former SA Rugby Union players, families of former rugby greats, and prominent sporting personalities from various sporting codes.

The gathering celebrated the rich history of SA rugby, while highlighting the importance of preserving the stories of those who helped shape the country's sporting heritage.

The book documents the lives and experiences of rugby players who played during challenging periods in SA's history, many of whom did not receive the recognition their achievements warranted.

For the PESLT, the launch was closely aligned with its core objectives of honouring sporting legends, preserving their legacies and ensuring their contributions are acknowledged and remembered by future generations.

A particularly moving moment was the recognition of the families of former rugby legends Desmond Kramer and Charles Kleinbooi, whose stories feature in the book.

The families were acknowledged for the contributions of their loved ones and presented with copies of the publication as a gesture of appreciation for the legacies they continue to uphold.

Guest speaker and rugby administrator Isaac Metembo commended Crombie for his dedication and commitment to documenting these important stories.

His work provides valuable insight into the lives of players whose sporting achievements and personal experiences deserve to be remembered as part of SA's broader rugby history.

The launch also sparked discussion about the importance of making these stories accessible to younger generations.

Those present expressed the view that books such as South African Rugby: untold stories from a divided nation should be incorporated into school curricula or made available in schools to help pupils develop a more complete understanding of the country's sporting history.

There was a strong feeling that SA's sporting history should reflect the contributions of all those who played the game, particularly those whose achievements were overlooked or insufficiently documented.

The PESLT believes that preserving these stories is about more than celebrating past sporting achievements.

It is about restoring recognition, honouring the sacrifices of former sportsmen and women, and ensuring their experiences are not lost to history.

Crombie's publication represents an important contribution towards that goal, reminding readers that behind every sporting achievement lies a human story of dedication, perseverance and passion.

The successful launch reaffirmed the value of initiatives that bring sporting communities together to celebrate their heroes and preserve their legacies.

Through its work, the PESLT continues to promote the recognition of sporting legends and the preservation of their stories for generations to come.

As the message from the gathering made clear, the history of SA sport can only be complete when the stories of all its sporting heroes are told, acknowledged and passed on to future generations.