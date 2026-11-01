Dafabet Warriors captain Matthew de Villiers says his side will need to build better partnerships after being made to work harder than expected for a four-wicket victory over Western Province in their opening YesPlay Pro20 Cup Super Eight match at St George’s Park on Saturday.

The Warriors eventually chased down 131 in 16.3 overs, but the victory was far less straightforward than the target suggested, with Western Province fighting back through a brilliant spell from Oliver Whitehead.

Speaking in the post-match interview, De Villiers acknowledged that the Warriors had lost wickets at important stages of the chase and would need to improve that aspect of their batting as the Super Eights progressed.

“I think that's also key for us as a team, like today I felt like we probably lost wickets at key times and different times,” he said.

The Warriors had made a strong start to the chase, reaching 47/2 before Tristan Stubbs and De Villiers fell in quick succession.

De Villiers had made 28 off 22 balls, but the Warriors slipped further when Patrick Kruger and Andile Mokgakane were dismissed in successive deliveries to leave them 103/6.

Whitehead was the chief architect of the fightback, producing an outstanding 5/20 from his four overs.

JP King then provided the composure the Warriors needed, remaining unbeaten on 32 from 25 balls, while Thomas Kaber contributed an unbeaten 14 from 12 to guide them over the line.

De Villiers also pointed to the condition of the St George’s Park pitch, which he felt made the chase less predictable than usual.

“The wicket's actually quite used today. Normally at St George's it's quite fresh.