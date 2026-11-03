SA's remarkable recovery from their opening defeat in Durban to a historic 2-1 series triumph over Australia has reinforced head coach Shukri Conrad's belief that the Proteas are still some way from reaching their full potential as they look to welcome Bangladesh to its shores later in November.

The Proteas coach was in a buoyant mood after Saturday's victory at Newlands, where his side completed a series turnaround that few would have predicted following their heavy defeat in the first Test.

But while Conrad was delighted with what his players had achieved, he was equally encouraged by the character they showed when the series threatened to slip away.

"What an incredible series. What a turnaround, after Durban especially, to fashion what we did in PE, within three days," he said after the match.

SA's response in Gqeberha was emphatic, but the deciding Test presented another examination of their resilience after they surrendered a first-innings advantage and found themselves 181/5 in their second innings.

Conrad admitted there were moments when the position looked precarious, but believed his side had the resources to turn things around.

"I always felt we were favourites coming into this morning, but it needed something special," he said.

That confidence was not simply an attempt to keep the players motivated, according to Conrad, who believes the characters within the dressing room have earned the right to trust their ability to deliver under pressure.

"There's a genuine belief that these guys can go on and do special things, and we've got to remind them all the time," he said.