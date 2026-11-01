West Indies crush Bangladesh by eight wickets in first Test

Brandon King struck a career-best 81 not out as West Indies cruised to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

King hit 10 fours and a six in his 115-ball knock to help the visitors chase down the target of 170 in 35.1 overs on the fourth day in Mirpur after Bangladesh were bowled out for 142 in their second innings.

Jomel Warrican, who was named player of the match, claimed 4-63 to follow up his five-wicket haul in Bangladesh's first innings as the hosts were bowled out in 48.4 overs.

West Indies captain Roston Chase took 5-36 in the second innings, his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Chase said the team was determined to win the series and go up in the rankings.

"The guys were determined, even though we didn't have a good start in the first innings," Chase said.

"We lost the lead, but we were still determined to fight back and try to win the game, and that's what we did."

Bangladesh had resumed the fourth day at 79-6, holding a lead of 106, but their hopes of setting a challenging target suffered an early blow when Jaker Ali edged Warrican to slip, where Chase took the catch.

Jaker, who scored 22 off 34 balls, was the second-highest scorer for Bangladesh in the innings.

Nayeem Hasan survived two dropped catches off Chase, on 21 and 29, to keep Bangladesh going.

He added 26 runs with Hasan Mahmud before Warrican trapped the latter lbw for eight.

Taijul Islam contributed eight in a 17-run partnership with Nayeem before Chase dismissed him to leave Bangladesh at 127-9.

Nayeem then reached his maiden Test half-century off 87 balls, with four boundaries, but his resistance ended when he attempted to hit Chase over long-on and was caught by Joshua Bishop.

He made 52 off 91 balls, while Shoriful Islam remained unbeaten on seven as Bangladesh were dismissed cheaply.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said his team failed to execute their plans.

"All three departments didn't do well, especially in the field. These things can happen sometimes, but I believe the intention and preparation were quite good," he said.

"Going forward, we need to look at those areas and work out how we can do better in these conditions."

West Indies started confidently, with openers King and John Campbell continuing their aggressive approach to take the visitors to 64 without loss in 14.1 overs before rain interrupted play.

After a delay of around an hour, they added another 23 runs before bad light and lightning forced a further stoppage of 45 minutes.

King was dropped on 70 by substitute fielder Ebadot Hossain off Taijul after the break, but the opener made Bangladesh pay with his fine, unbeaten knock.

Campbell fell just short of a half-century, bowled by Shoriful for 49 off 55 balls, with six fours and a six.

The second Test will be played in Sylhet from November 5.

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