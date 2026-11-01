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Proteas belief driving team success, says Bavuma

Comeback triumph at Newlands silences critics and bolsters SA's title defence

  • Amir Chetty
3 min read
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SummaryOpen the quick read
  • South Africa overturned a 1-0 deficit to defeat Australia 2-1 in an enthralling three-match Test series.
  • Centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder in Cape Town set up a 176-run victory in the decider.
  • Captain Temba Bavuma hailed the contest as one of the century's iconic series after a 10-month layoff.
  • The victory silenced critics who questioned the team's World Test Championship triumph, lifting the Proteas to the top of the ICC rankings.
  • The squad will enjoy a brief rest before shifting focus to their upcoming series against Bangladesh.
Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma admits he did not expect SA to be in this position two years ago, but after another major series win, he believes the sky is the limit.
Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma admits he did not expect SA to be in this position two years ago, but after another major series win, he believes the sky is the limit. Picture: MARCO LONGARI/AFP

Captain Temba Bavuma believes SA’s enthralling 2-1 Test series victory over Australia can give the Proteas even greater belief as they begin the next phase of their World Test Championship campaign.

The Proteas recovered from a heavy defeat in Durban to level the series in Gqeberha, before completing the turnaround in Cape Town.

Australia took a 100-run first-innings lead at Newlands and SA were 181/5 in their second innings, but centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder helped set the visitors 288 to win.

The Proteas then bowled Australia out for 111 to secure a 176-run victory.

“I think the series in itself, I mean, I think it was an enthralling 15 days of cricket,” Bavuma said after SA sealed a famous series at Newlands on Saturday.

“To go from 10 months of no cricket to something like that, I think that will be remembered as one of the iconic Test series, at least in this century, I’d like to believe.

“Two quality sides who came up against each other and really forced each other to play their best cricket.”

Bavuma believes the manner of the turnaround was as important as the result, particularly after SA had been questioned following their World Test Championship triumph earlier this year.

“We obviously have a couple of weeks until our next series against Bangladesh, but I think it’ll take us a couple of days to kind of get off our high as a team,” he said.

“I think it’ll be important for us to acknowledge what we’ve achieved, celebrate whatever milestones, take whatever learnings that come with it.

"But I think really bask in what we’ve achieved, right?”

He said the progress made by the squad over the past 2½ years had exceeded his expectations, with the Proteas now sitting at the top of the ICC Test rankings.

“I think, you know, in the two, 2½ years, you look at the team, I think we’ve been able to squeeze out every inch of every individual,” Bavuma said.

“If I think before the series against Australia, if we were given the favourite tag, I’m not too sure about that.

"But I do hope with the way that we perform, not the result, but the way that people [have] performed, it’s given that belief.”

SA had entered the series with doubts over whether their WTC success could be sustained, but Bavuma believes beating Australia on home soil has provided a powerful response.

“And I guess in a cheeky way, answer to certain critics saying that what we did at the WTC was a fluke,” he said.

Bavuma also acknowledged that the journey had taken the team beyond what he initially imagined when this current cycle began.

“Did I think in two years or 2½ years we’d be in this position? Probably not,” he said.

“But like I’ve always said to the team, we’d like to see after four years what it is that we’ve achieved.”

For now, Bavuma wants his team to enjoy what they have accomplished before attention turns to Bangladesh and the next challenge.

“So yeah, sky’s the limit for the team.”


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