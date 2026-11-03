Subscribe
The Herald
Subscribe

Ravindra and Chapman to miss India ODIs, Seifert called up

Tim Seifert called up for full series as Henry Nicholls earns ODI recall

1 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman have been ruled out of New Zealand's upcoming five-match ODI series against India.
  • Ravindra remains unable to field comfortably following a freak shoulder injury sustained during a promotional shoot.
  • Mark Chapman is facing two more weeks of rehabilitation after MRI scans revealed a hamstring strain.
  • Coach Rob Walter confirmed Ravindra is targeted to return for the subsequent two-Test series later this month.
  • Tim Seifert is now available for all five ODIs, with Henry Nicholls and Dean Foxcroft called up as batting reinforcements.
New Zealand’s injured Rachin Ravindra makes his way to the batting nets during a training session at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on October 26, 2026
New Zealand’s injured Rachin Ravindra makes his way to the batting nets during a training session at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on October 26, 2026 Picture: Marty MELVILLE / AFP


New Zealand batters Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman were ruled out Monday for the upcoming five-match ODI series against India due to injury.

Ravindra had been recovering from a freak shoulder injury suffered during a promotional shoot prior to the Indian series, which starts on Wednesday, and has been deemed unfit to field.

Chapman had a hamstring strain which needs a further two weeks of rehabilitation, according to MRI scans.

"Everyone knows what an asset Mark and Rachin are to this side so it's a shame they have to miss this series," New Zealand coach Rob Walter said.

Walter said Chapman was "disappointed" to miss the series, and Ravindra "hasn't quite recovered to a position where he could field comfortably".

He said Ravindra would return for the two-Test series starting later this month.

Tim Seifert was initially named for the fourth and fifth matches of the series but will now be available for all matches, while Henry Nicholls has been called up days after scoring his 13th List A century for Canterbury in the domestic Ford Trophy.

Dean Foxcroft has also been called up for the last two matches of the series.

The Herald