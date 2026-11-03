



New Zealand batters Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman were ruled out Monday for the upcoming five-match ODI series against India due to injury.

Ravindra had been recovering from a freak shoulder injury suffered during a promotional shoot prior to the Indian series, which starts on Wednesday, and has been deemed unfit to field.

Chapman had a hamstring strain which needs a further two weeks of rehabilitation, according to MRI scans.

"Everyone knows what an asset Mark and Rachin are to this side so it's a shame they have to miss this series," New Zealand coach Rob Walter said.

Walter said Chapman was "disappointed" to miss the series, and Ravindra "hasn't quite recovered to a position where he could field comfortably".

He said Ravindra would return for the two-Test series starting later this month.

Tim Seifert was initially named for the fourth and fifth matches of the series but will now be available for all matches, while Henry Nicholls has been called up days after scoring his 13th List A century for Canterbury in the domestic Ford Trophy.

Dean Foxcroft has also been called up for the last two matches of the series.