De Zorzi returns after the hamstring injury that kept him out of the Australian series.

Lions batter Hamza is the only new name in the squad compared with the 16-man group for the Newlands Test.

The selectors have retained 12 members of that squad, including batters Matthew Breetzke and Marques Ackerman.

David Bedingham, Coetzee, Senuran Muthusamy and Kyle Verreynne are the four players omitted.

Lungi Ngidi and Kwena Mapahaka are still unavailable because of injuries.

Head coach Shukri Conrad said the Proteas would look to carry the momentum from the Australia series into their next assignment.

“Coming off a hard-fought series against Australia, our focus will be on carrying that momentum into the Bangladesh series, which is our next big assignment of the summer,” he said.

The conditions at the two Highveld venues are likely to shape the final combination, with Conrad indicating that the selectors would place greater emphasis on pace.

“Traditionally, surfaces on the highveld favour pace and bounce, although we have seen the Wanderers offer some assistance to spin in recent times," he said.

"So, with that in mind, there will be greater focus on our seam bowling options.”

SA’s pace resources include Kagiso Rabada, Nortje, Dane Paterson, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch and Wiaan Mulder, while Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram provide the spin options.

Conrad also expects Bangladesh to pose a challenge with the ball.