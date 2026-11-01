While the pros battled for points and positions, the rest of the field set off into Big 5 territory for the final stage.

Some had ambitions of securing their place in the age-group categories, while others celebrated an incredible week on the bike with friends old and new.

A final liaison through Shamwari Private Game Reserve led the riders back to the Burn Camp on Stage 7, capping off edition two of the gravel stage race across the Great Karoo into wildlife country.

“The racing was a lot more intense and tactical this year. Filippo made my life properly difficult and gave it everything,” said Beers.

“There was too much wind to do anything today other than cover the moves. I just had to race a clever race. Sometimes it’s boring, but often that’s how you win.

“I love stage racing and I love gravel, so this suits me. I had a really lucky week and it was such a close race. Racing abroad is always really hard, but racing at home on a big stage like this is great. I always try to take advantage of it and represent South Africa.”

Filippo Colombo (SCOTT-SRAM) finished second overall while Tristan Nortje (Toyota Specialized Imbuko) took third.

Approaching the finish line, Laing accelerated away from the bunch and showed why she had worn orange since arriving at Blaauwater Farm after Stage 1.

“I was a little nervous this morning because I felt the pressure. We wanted to get the climber’s jersey back and keep the GC,” said Laing.

“I was also quite excited about the race being shortened, as we knew the GC was pretty much safe. This was my first gravel stage race, and my first stage race this long. Being here in this beautiful environment in South Africa is special, and being here with my whole team was the best way to end the season.”

Preen finished second overall, while Claire Marie Koppenburg (Tudor Pro Cycling) claimed. — Nedbank Gravel Burn

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