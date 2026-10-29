Antonelli ready to rewrite the Formula One record books in Mexico

Kimi Antonelli will take his place in Formula One’s record books as the youngest champion and Italy’s first since 1953, barring a wild swing of unexpected misfortunes amid a fiesta atmosphere at this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

The runaway leader of the drivers’ championship needs to finish ninth or better in his Mercedes to take the title aged 20 years and 68 days, lowering the record held by Sebastian Vettel by more than three years.

Almost more remarkably, he will also succeed Italy's last champion Alberto Ascari, who won for Ferrari in 1953, after a gap of 73 years during which his country has become synonymous with Formula One.

After winning the United States Grand Prix last Sunday, his two remaining title rivals team-mate George Russell and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton are 123 and 124 points adrift respectively and can only prevent the seemingly inevitable by winning and hoping Antonelli finishes 10th or worse.

Such an outcome is highly unlikely.

Antonelli has won nine races of this year’s 18 to date. In his last 11, he has scored nine podium finishes, one fifth and one 15th place – only his second non-points-scoring race in 18 outings that began with a second-place in Australia followed by five wins.

It is the consistency of a champion, a driver with a clear vision of his work and a cool head albeit on such young shoulders. Out of the car, he is boyish, precocious and has an infectious sense of fun. Some have said he behaves like a puppy.

But when the visor is pulled down, he has proved he has both the talent and the mentality to win and remain, mostly, unflappable under pressure.

“I’m going to approach it with the same mindset,” he said in Texas. “Trying to have as much fun as possible, but trying to fight for another win. It’s best to finish on a high and that is my goal.”



His team boss Toto Wolff, who drafted the teenage Antonelli into the Mercedes seat last season following the departure of seven-time champion Hamilton, is anticipating a celebration probably this weekend with the next race in Brazil as a backstop .

“It’s going to be a tequila party," he said. "Or if not, it will a caipirinha party the weekend afterwards.”

As Mercedes celebrate – they could also clinch the constructors’ championship at the high altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez – Ferrari’s loyal tifosi may have mixed feelings about whether to laugh or cry.

The ‘scarlet scuderia’ had a chance to sign Antonelli as a boy of great potential, but said he was too young.

“I am a Ferrari man and delighted to see what Antonelli is doing,” former president Luca di Montezemolo told Spain’s AS newspaper last month.

“But what I do regret is that Ferrari had the chance to sign him and they didn’t. A great opportunity vanished, but it was better for him – to be such a young Italian driving a Ferrari would have been terrible pressure.”

Antonelli will not be favourite to win on Sunday, knowing that on this occasion it is more important simply to finish well than win – and, after a strong run of recent form, four-time champion Max Verstappen is poised to take advantage for Red Bull.

He has triumphed five times in Mexico and won twice before last Sunday’s race in Austin while world champion Lando Norris won from pole last year for McLaren and is due a change in fortunes. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton should also be contenders.

At the back of the grid, but on top of the local causes for celebration, will be Cadillac's Mexican driver Sergio Perez who is set for his 300th race start.

The 36-year-old, who on Wednesday announced a contract extension that will keep him at the American team through to 2029, has been a home favourite for years and will generate his own festive atmosphere.

A memorable weekend is in prospect.