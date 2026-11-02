Mexican veteran Saul "Canelo" Alvarez produced a commanding performance to defeat French fighter Christian Mbilli and regain his WBC super middleweight title in an emotional victory in Saudi Arabia.

Alvarez won a 12-round decision in Riyadh after exerting his influence in the second half of a fight that went ahead despite the escalating conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi movement.

The 36-year-old Mexican was returning to the ring for the first time since he was beaten by American Terence Crawford in September 2025.

That loss ended Alvarez's reign as holder of the division's four major titles.

He faced Mbilli, 31, who was elevated to titleholder in January, but a fight that started off as a tight contest turned into a convincing victory for Alvarez.

The judges scored the contest 115-112, 116-111 and 117-110 in Alvarez's favour.

The Mexican superstar struggled for words after receiving the belt.

"It's so difficult to explain, it's so difficult to explain," Alvarez said in English. "It's something unbelievable. It feels like my first title. Now, after 20, 21 years as a professional -- 16 years ago, I won my first title. Now I won the title again."

Alvarez added another world title to a haul that stretches from light-middleweight to light-heavyweight in a 20-year career.

A host of other sporting events have been called off in Saudi Arabia since the Houthis launched drone attacks and the Saudis intercepted missiles this week.

The Six Kings Slam tennis exhibition event and the final round of the World Rally Championship have been cancelled but the world of combat sports continues to hold events in the kingdom.

Alvarez hinted at the security situation when he thanked his family "who are watching me from afar today for the first time".

He was the more composed boxer in the opening round in Riyadh but by round three Mbilli was ripping off combinations and looking the more active of the two fighters.

The Frenchman took the initiative in round five although the bout remained a tactical battle.

Alvarez began showing his class and ringcraft in the sixth, easily winning the round, but it was in the seventh that he really pressed home his advantage, pinning Mbilli to the ropes and delivering a right uppercut that had the Frenchman rocking on his feet.

In the eighth, Mbilli had a point taken away for punching behind the head and he seemed to lose more momentum from then on, allowing Alvarez to begin dictating the fight in the next round as the wily veteran pulled ahead of his younger opponent.

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