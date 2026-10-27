Rafael Nadal will return to hardcourt competition for the first time since his retirement in November 2024 in a one-night Las Vegas exhibition event next February, organisers announced on Monday.

The 40-year-old Spanish left-hander who won 22 Grand Slam singles titles will compete in "The MGM Slam" on February 28 next year, at T-Mobile Arena.

Other players and a format for the event will be disclosed later.

Nadal, winner of a record 14 French Open singles titles, makes a hardcourt return in Vegas after playing in an exhibition event at his academy in Spain earlier this month.

Nadal played a 2024 match in Las Vegas against countryman Carlos Alcaraz.

"I remember how impressive it was to feel the energy of a full arena in a city like Las Vegas," Nadal said.

"Now I return in a different stage of my life, without the pressure of the tour but with the same passion for this sport.

"I have always loved competing, and even if my professional career is finished, that feeling never really goes away."

Earlier this year, eight ATP Tour stars played in a Vegas event where players competed in a 10-point tie-breaker format, with Brazilian teen Joao Fonseca winning the title.