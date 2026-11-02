Dirt oval racing fans were treated to an exciting evening of motorsport at PE Oval Track Raceway (PEOTR) in Greenbushes in the seventh round of their club championship last Saturday, with close, competitive and clean racing providing plenty of entertainment throughout the event.

Spectators were rewarded with plenty of close battles as drivers fought for positions, demonstrating determination, race-craft and respect for their fellow competitors.

The clean nature of the racing added to the enjoyment, with the action keeping fans engaged as competitors battled it out on the oval.

Though the weather remained overcast, conditions were calm and comfortable, allowing the drivers to concentrate on delivering an action-packed display on the dirt.

The track was in good condition, providing a solid racing surface and allowing competitors to push hard while showcasing their skills behind the wheel.

With favourable track conditions and drivers eager to put on a good show, Saturday’s meeting once again highlighted the excitement and competitive spirit that make dirt oval racing such a popular motorsport attraction.

An encouraging part of the evening was the Junior Hot Rod class that provides an introduction into dirt oval racing for young drivers, and PEOTR continues to provide a platform for local racers to showcase their talent while delivering entertaining, wheel-to-wheel action for motorsport enthusiasts.

Young Border driver Carter van der Westhuizen was in dominant form winning all three heats as well as the final, while Jaco Pitout delivered a commendable performance in the 1660 Modified Saloon class to win the driver-of-the-day award.

The final round of the PEOTR Club Championship takes place on November 28.

Overall class results:

Junior Hot Rods: 1st Carter van der Westhuizen (B33), 2nd Ludwig Scholtz (C257), 3rd Anrico van Niekerk (C11)

1600 Stock Saloons: 1st Deon Kretzmann (C515), 2nd Reghardt Joubert (C133), 3rd Deon Ross (C428)

1660 Modified Saloons : 1st Pieter le Roux (E777), 2nd Jaco Pitout (C157), 3rd Jason Drake (SA1)

2.1 Modified Saloons: 1st Francois Jansen van Vuuren (C10), 2nd Deon Kretzmann (C515), 3rd Zane van Wyk (C727)

Hot Rods: 1st Jaco Scholtz (C172), 2nd Malcolm Els (SA2), 3rd Justin Fourie (C226)

Heavy Metals : 1st Gordon Ascaray (C178), 2nd Bonita Kotze (C79), 3rd Juandre Fourie (C378)

V8 American Saloons : 1st Juan Roesstorff (E97), 2nd Ruzanne Jansen (C48), 3rd Winston van Rensburg (EC91)

Driver of the Day : Jaco Pitout.

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