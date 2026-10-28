



Elena Rybakina said Tuesday that she had "definitely got more attention" since becoming world number one as she looks to clinch the year-end top ranking this week in Japan.

The Moscow-born Kazakh player became world number one for the first time last month after winning the US Open, replacing Aryna Sabalenka at the summit.

The achievement punctuated Rybakina's rise in a year in which she also won the Australian Open in January and now has three Grand Slam career titles.

The 27-year-old said she was exhausted mentally and physically after her US Open win but she bounced back to claim her fourth title of the season last week at the Ningbo Open in China.

She has already secured her place at next month's season-ending WTA Finals at Indian Wells.

Rybakina can also clinch the year-end number one ranking if she beats fellow Kazakh Yulia Putintseva in her first match at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

"The earlier I can confirm it the better," she said.

"For me it's important just to get some matches and be prepared for the final eight.

"If I can make sure here after a win that I am going to stay number one then great, if not I will have another chance at the final eight."

Rybakina took some time off after the US Open and returned at the China Open, losing to 118th-ranked Alina Charaeva in the first round.

She missed the Wuhan Open with a foot injury before beating Leylah Fernandez in the Ningbo final.

Rybakina said being world number one was not enough to satisfy her.

"It was another goal which I achieved which is great, and now there is another one," she said.

"Definitely I got more attention, no matter where I go, which is nice."

Rybakina said she was still dealing with her foot issue but was "getting better every day".

"After the US Open I didn't do much and in Beijing I wasn't at my best at all," she said.

"Physically, mentally I was really tired so I feel like these tournaments now are really good practice for me."