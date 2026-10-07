In a reflective letter responding to Jaco J C Ras's insights on guiding from Addo to Storms River, reader Gabriel Booysen highlights the often-overlooked value of professional tourist guides. The safari experience is about far more than just ticking off the 'Big Five' and snapping photos; it is about interpreting the full landscape of nature.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- A response to Jaco J C Ras's article commends his focus on the vital role of skilled tourist guides.
- Visiting national parks involves far more than merely tracking the famous 'Big Five' for photographs.
- Skilled guides bring attention to smaller wonders like bird calls, plants, tracks, and the unique Addo flightless dung beetle.
- Interpretation and storytelling transform simple sightings into memorable educational experiences.
- A professional guide helps tourists truly understand what they are seeing rather than merely spotting wildlife.