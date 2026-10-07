I read with great interest Jaco J C Ras's article “A Guide's perspective from Addo to Storms River”.

I would like to congratulate him on an excellent article and more importantly on highlighting the often underestimated value of a knowledgeable tourist guide.

One of the greatest misconceptions about visiting a national park is that the experience is simply about finding the “Big Five” and taking photographs.

Of course, these encounters are exciting but there is much more to discover.

A good guide can make visitors aware of the smaller and often overlooked wonders of the natural environment — a particular bird call, an unusual plant, animal tracks, insects, or the behaviour of a herd.

As Ras so aptly demonstrates with the example of the Addo flightless dung beetle , knowing what you are looking at can completely change your experience of a place.

A guide also brings knowledge, history and interpretation to what visitors see.

You cannot make elephants appear on demand but you can help visitors understand the landscape and appreciate what nature chooses to reveal that day.

The most memorable experiences for visitors have not necessarily included the largest or most spectacular animals.

Sometimes, it is the unexpected sighting, an interesting story or a small detail that they would have otherwise driven past.

That is the real value of a professional guide: They do not merely show visitors what is there: They help them understand what they are seeing.

I therefore thank Ras for putting this important aspect of tourism into words.

Gabriel Booysen, Colchester



