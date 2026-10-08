"Climate change driving child marriages, teen pregnancies, NGO says" reads a headline in The Herald on October 6.

Climate change is a massive hoax, with reports of "extreme heat" in places where temperatures are, at best, slightly higher than in the past, and often lower.

Hysteria behind climate change is clearly evident in the report, and the lie is being driven by governments and international bodies such as the UN.

We are living in a post-Little Ice Age era, and temperatures are slowly returning to a slightly higher range.

Yet we are expected to believe, based on grossly inflated statistics, that catastrophic heat waves are about to become normal.

Carefully manipulated figures from non-existent weather stations and measurements taken in inner-city heat sinks are quoted to "prove" the hysterical prognosis.

This insanity needs to be reined in, and soon, before interfering governments worsen the situation.