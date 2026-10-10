Soul music has lost one of its great artists.

With his warm, elegant and deeply moving tone, Freddie Jackson provided the soundtrack to so many moments in our lives.

Through unforgettable songs, he celebrated love, passion, tenderness and nostalgia with the sensitivity that defines truly great artists.

He leaves behind a timeless musical legacy that touched generations.

His smooth, soulful voice and unforgettable love songs made him one of R&B's most beloved voices.

His music became the soundtrack for so many moments — from date nights and slow dances to weddings and anniversaries.

Timeless songs such as Rock Me Tonight, You Are My Lady, Jam Tonight, and so many others became classics that will live on for generations.

The legend now takes his place among the constellation of soul music legends.

Rest in peace, Freddie Jackson. Your music will live on and continue to be part of our lives.