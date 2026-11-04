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We are what we eat

Our health is our wealth

Call for mindful eating, regular exercise to build healthier society

1 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Unchecked consumption of rich or junk food poses serious health risks, particularly without regular exercise.
  • Individuals must shift their mindset to eat for sustenance rather than indulgence.
  • Quality and nutritional value matter far more than the sheer volume of food consumed.
  • Physical and mental well-being are deeply interconnected, requiring regular physical activity and mindful eating habits.
  • Investing in personal health builds the foundation for a thriving and prosperous nation.

While food gives us energy to survive, it can also be dangerous if not consumed properly.

Some people, especially those who can afford to, indulge themselves with rich food or junk food at any time.

They don't even bother to exercise.

We should eat to live and not live to eat.

Some people don't even know when, how, let alone why you eat.

I urge The Herald readers to eat a healthy diet.

It is also not the quantity of food that we eat that matters but the quality.

A healthy mind resides in a healthy body.

People, let us remember that we are what we eat.

A healthy nation is a wealthy nation.

Let us invest in our health.

Makhosonke Fundakubi, KwaDwesi