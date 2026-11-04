While food gives us energy to survive, it can also be dangerous if not consumed properly.

Some people, especially those who can afford to, indulge themselves with rich food or junk food at any time.

They don't even bother to exercise.

We should eat to live and not live to eat.

Some people don't even know when, how, let alone why you eat.

I urge The Herald readers to eat a healthy diet.

It is also not the quantity of food that we eat that matters but the quality.

A healthy mind resides in a healthy body.

People, let us remember that we are what we eat.

A healthy nation is a wealthy nation.

Let us invest in our health.

Makhosonke Fundakubi, KwaDwesi