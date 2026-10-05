The worsening state of the Newton Park post office has emerged as a glaring symbol of the neglect plaguing public infrastructure in Nelson Mandela Bay.
ActionSA's ward 7 candidate, Roydon Brown, has called out government authorities for double standards, demanding urgent accountability and better service delivery.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- ActionSA ward 7 candidate Roydon Brown has condemned the deteriorating state of the Newton Park post office in Nelson Mandela Bay.
- Brown highlighted the double standard between strict municipal expectations for residents and the neglect shown by public institutions.
- The decline of local public facilities undermines community pride and municipal standards.
- A call has been made for improved accountability, effective management, and dedicated leadership to restore local infrastructure.
The deteriorating condition of the Newton Park post office is a stark reminder of the neglect that has become all too common among public institutions in Nelson Mandela Bay.
As ActionSA’s ward 7 candidate, I recently highlighted the unacceptable state of this government institution.
It raises a fundamental question: if residents are expected to maintain their properties, comply with municipal bylaws and uphold community standards, why should government institutions not be held to the same expectations?
Public institutions should lead by example.
Instead, the condition of the Newton Park post office reflects a troubling disregard for the standards that residents have every right to expect from those entrusted with serving them.
This is not simply about the appearance of a building.
It is about accountability, responsible management and the respect that government should demonstrate towards the communities it serves.
Residents are expected to take pride in their neighbourhoods, yet they are often confronted with public facilities that have been allowed to deteriorate.
This sends the wrong message and undermines the very standards that local government should be promoting.
Nelson Mandela Bay deserves better.
We need a culture of accountability in which public institutions are properly maintained, those responsible are held accountable, and service delivery is treated as an obligation rather than an afterthought.
With the right people in council, we can restore accountability, improve service delivery and bring pride back to our communities.
With the right people in council, we can fix Nelson Mandela Bay.
Roydon Brown, ActionSA Nelson Mandela Bay ward 7 candidate