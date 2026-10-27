I would love to know what informs the selection of literature, including novels, short stories and poetry, taught in SA schools.

With the flaring up of tensions between South Africans and foreign nationals, it is necessary for basic education to introduce African authors to their English language syllabus.

We are ignorant about Africans, as South Africans.

Our pupils need to read about African experiences and put themselves in their shoes.

When we know how it feels to be them, we'll be more sympathetic to them.

The economic situation will never be fixed by killing foreigners.

These protesters are the most unskilled among us.

Joblessness is still going to bite them.

The more our children know, the better.