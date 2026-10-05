In a powerful critique of societal complicity, community activist Thulani Dasa argues that figures who abuse power persist across South African politics, churches, and institutions because loyalty is often prioritised over the truth.
Dasa calls for robust accountability that operates without fear or favour, warning that the real danger lies in a society that witnesses misconduct yet chooses silence and institutional protection over justice.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Individuals who abuse power are present across politics, religious institutions, businesses, and local communities.
- Abuse thrives when institutions look away, silence prevails, and personal loyalty supersedes truth.
- Positions of authority, respected surnames, and political ties should never serve as shields against scrutiny.
- Institutions must be reformed to protect principles rather than shielding personalities.
- The greatest threat to justice is a society that recognises wrongdoing but chooses to protect perpetrators.