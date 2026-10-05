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Opinion: The danger of societal silence in the face of abused power

Silence allows abuse of power to thrive

Political ties, religious titles, respected names must never serve as immunity

1 min read

In a powerful critique of societal complicity, community activist Thulani Dasa argues that figures who abuse power persist across South African politics, churches, and institutions because loyalty is often prioritised over the truth.

Dasa calls for robust accountability that operates without fear or favour, warning that the real danger lies in a society that witnesses misconduct yet chooses silence and institutional protection over justice.

SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Individuals who abuse power are present across politics, religious institutions, businesses, and local communities.
  • Abuse thrives when institutions look away, silence prevails, and personal loyalty supersedes truth.
  • Positions of authority, respected surnames, and political ties should never serve as shields against scrutiny.
  • Institutions must be reformed to protect principles rather than shielding personalities.
  • The greatest threat to justice is a society that recognises wrongdoing but chooses to protect perpetrators.
Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya 'had no authority to move political killings task team dockets to SAPS head office in Pretoria, according to the head of the SAPS legal division. File photo.
Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya 'had no authority to move political killings task team dockets to SAPS head office in Pretoria, according to the head of the SAPS legal division. File photo. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE

There are many Shadrack Sibiyas among us, in political circles, churches, townships, government institutions, businesses and communities.

They come in different forms.

Some hide behind political connections.

Others hide behind religious titles, positions of authority, respected surnames or community influence.

They survive because people remain silent, institutions look the other way, and loyalty is placed above truth.

But we must ask ourselves: How many people have been protected by the very institutions that were supposed to hold them accountable?

A position of power is not a licence to abuse trust.

A political connection is not immunity.

A church position is not a shield.

A respected name is not a defence.

And silence is not justice.

We need institutions that protect principles, not personalities; institutions where wrongdoing is investigated without fear or favour, and where accountability does not depend on who you know.

Because the real danger is not only the individual who abuses power.

The greater danger is a society that sees it, knows it, and chooses to protect it.

No-one should be above accountability.

Thulani Dasa, community activist, KwaMaqoma