The Garden Route is attracting buyers seeking permanent homes, with lifestyle, healthcare and access to amenities shaping a market once strongly associated with holiday properties, according to Pam Golding Properties.

The agency said buyers relocating from elsewhere in the Western Cape, other parts of SA and abroad were considering the region for longer-term living.

But buyers should not treat the Garden Route as a single property market.

Mossel Bay, George, Wilderness, Knysna and Plettenberg Bay offer different property types, amenities and prices.

“Each town is different and caters to a different type of buyer,” the agency’s area principal for Knysna and Plettenberg Bay, Gordon Shutte said.

Options range from coastal apartments and secure estates to family homes, retirement developments and vacant land.

The agency attributes the region’s appeal to its relaxed lifestyle, varied housing options and comparatively strong value.

There are at least 13 golf courses between Mossel Bay and Plettenberg Bay, restaurants and a growing range of lifestyle amenities.

Shutte said Knysna was increasingly becoming a place to live rather than simply a holiday destination.

He said Thesen Island, where about 80% of properties were holiday homes when the development began about 25 years ago, today had significantly more owners living there permanently.

“This shift is also changing what buyers look for,” he said.

“Factors such as healthcare, retirement facilities, proximity to amenities and the overall pace of life are becoming more important for some purchasers.

“This trend mirrors a broader change in the Garden Route, with some buyers relocating permanently and looking for homes that support their lifestyle over the longer term rather than serving primarily as holiday accommodation.”

According to the agency, vacant land in Knysna starts at just under R1m.

Sectional-title apartments generally range from about R1.2m to R4m and upwards, while freehold homes are mainly priced between R2.3m and R8m, though prices vary widely.

Plettenberg Bay remains closely associated with holiday and lifestyle living, but Shutte said significant development was expanding buyers’ options.

About 800 residential units are in various stages of development, ranging from undeveloped land to nearly completed properties.

With the town selling about 500 units a year, Shutte said the development pipeline indicated continued confidence in the market.

“Plett continues to attract buyers looking for both permanent residences and second homes, with the combination of its established lifestyle appeal and new development providing a wide range of options,” he said.

Vacant plots generally range from about R1.3m to R4m.

Sectional-title studios and one-bedroom units start at just over R1m, rising to about R5m for three-bedroom units.

Luxury apartments range from R5m to R18.5m and above.

Freehold homes start at just over R1m, with mid-market homes priced between R5m and R15m and luxury residences reaching up to R42m.

In Mossel Bay, the market caters for permanent residents, holidaymakers and investors, with options including new freehold homes, sectional-title properties, retirement developments and luxury apartments.

The agency’s area manager for George, Wilderness and Mossel Bay, Stephen Murray, said new freehold homes ranged from about R3.2m to R35m, depending on size, location and specifications.

“In Mossel Bay there are new developments offering freehold properties and gated-living communities where you can still acquire a modern, three-bedroom home for under R4m,” he said.

Murray said retirement properties typically started at about R2.995m, depending on accommodation, facilities and care services, though some developments offered lower entry prices.

These included Seezicht, part of Renosterbos Estate, from about R1.695m on a life-right basis; Mossel Bay Lifestyle Retirement Village from R1.925m on a sectional-title basis; and Monte Christo Retirement Village from R2.465m off-plan.

Outside the retirement market, new luxury apartments range from about R2.995m to R4.75m.

George’s role as the Garden Route’s commercial and services hub, together with its airport and access to surrounding coastal towns, made it attractive to people considering a permanent move, Murray said.

“Residential property prices in George range from about R2.5m for freehold homes, although stock at this level is limited and tends to sell quickly.

"Sectional-title apartments in new and established developments range from around R1.5m to R6m, while established three- to four-bedroom freehold homes can generally sell for up to R10m,” he said.

Luxury homes in Kingswood Golf Estate and Herolds Bay, including Oubaai and Breakwater Bay, sell for more than R10m.

Properties in Fancourt can achieve upwards of R50m.

The agency recently concluded a R31m transaction in Oubaai, which Murray said reflected demand at the upper end of the market.

Wilderness attracts buyers seeking a quieter setting, where nature and outdoor activities form part of daily life.

House prices range from about R4m to R35m, depending on location, size and condition.

Beyond the coastline, the Outeniqua mountains offer opportunities for hiking, walking, running and cycling.

Murray said buyers considering a permanent move, second home or investment should also consider when they visit.

The region’s busy season effectively runs from September to April, partly because of the number of European visitors.

Murray said during peak holiday periods, properties could be harder to view because they were occupied or rented out, while towns became busier.

“Before the December rush, you’ll have a better opportunity to view properties and get a proper feel for what is available."

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