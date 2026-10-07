After Rorisang was born, a doctor referred his mother, Lebone, to Operation Smile at her local Potchefstroom Hospital. He had his first lip surgery in May last year, followed by a second surgery to fix his cleft palate earlier this year.

“I was over the moon,” said Lebone, adding that it marked the end of a long and difficult road and the beginning of a brighter future for her son. “Rorisang is developing very well, and he is now attending preschool with other children.”

Tuffy’s business unit lead, Rory Murray, said the brand’s campaign closes the loop on plastic bottle tops by giving them a second life in Tuffy’s products, while also improving the quality of life for many people.

“We’re excited to join forces with our partners that make this campaign possible and, in the process, helping two such deserving organisations. It proves that recycling works and can do good for the world around us in more ways than one!”

Operation Smile South Africa executive director Sarah Scarth said each bottle top collected was a powerful reminder that small actions could create extraordinary change.

“Each one represents a person choosing to make a difference in the life of a child they may never meet. For us, it reflects the generosity, compassion and collective spirit of South Africans working together.”

She said the campaign was an excellent way for schools, businesses, community groups and individuals to support a meaningful cause while promoting recycling and environmental awareness.

Sweethearts Foundation CEO Ashley Nel echoed her sentiments saying meaningful change did not always require large financial contributions.

“Sometimes, it simply starts with choosing not to throw something away. That bottle top could become part of a child’s first opportunity to attend school independently, an adult’s chance to return to work, or to move through life with dignity again.”

Nel said partnerships like this “show the incredible impact that can be unlocked when organisations, businesses and communities work together toward a shared purpose. Environmental action and social impact should not exist separately. When combined, they create sustainable change that benefits both people and planet.”

Murray added that the product range had been tested since November last year and that it retained the same quality and integrity consumers had come to expect from the brand.

“Look out for our branded ‘Tough enough to care’ packs when doing your shopping, collect your bottle tops and help us deliver more smiles and mobility.”

For your nearest drop-off point visit: ● The Sweethearts Foundation - National Bottle Top Drop-off Points