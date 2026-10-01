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All the merit and category winners of the 2025 Exporter of the Year Awards Picture: MICHAEL SHEEHAN PHOTOGRAPY
All the merit and category winners of the 2025 Exporter of the Year Awards Picture: MICHAEL SHEEHAN PHOTOGRAPYPicture: MICHAEL SHEEHAN PHOTOGRAPHY

Eastern Cape businesses battle it out for coveted Exporter of the Year award

Gala function at Tramways Building will see host of category winners recognised

  • Herald Reporter
3 min read
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