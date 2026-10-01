All the merit and category winners of the 2025 Exporter of the Year Awards Picture: MICHAEL SHEEHAN PHOTOGRAPYPicture: MICHAEL SHEEHAN PHOTOGRAPHYEastern Cape businesses battle it out for coveted Exporter of the Year awardGala function at Tramways Building will see host of category winners recognisedHHerald Reporter1 OCT 2026, 14:283 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumContinue reading with a subscription.Subscribe for full access to our journalism.View subscriptionsAlready subscribed? Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailIn Related News30 SEP 2026Business bodies join to boost Bay trade and investmentHerald Reporter24 AUG 2026PremiumOpportunity knocks for Eastern Cape businesses as SA-UK exports surgeGuy Rogers