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SUPERSPAR Sunridge owner Ruan Bower gives SPAR Eastern Cape managing director Solly Engelbrecht a tour of the revamped store.
SUPERSPAR Sunridge owner Ruan Bower gives SPAR Eastern Cape managing director Solly Engelbrecht a tour of the revamped store.Picture: Leon Hugo

Retail outlet’s makeover shows success is in the details

From humble beginnings to business success, Gqeberha retailer Ruan Bower puts his stamp on Sunridge

  • Herald Reporter
3 min read

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