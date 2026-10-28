SUPERSPAR Sunridge owner Ruan Bower gives SPAR Eastern Cape managing director Solly Engelbrecht a tour of the revamped store.Picture: Leon HugoRetail outlet’s makeover shows success is in the detailsFrom humble beginnings to business success, Gqeberha retailer Ruan Bower puts his stamp on SunridgeHHerald Reporter28 OCT 2026, 11:003 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail