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Harmer backs Proteas to keep finding a way

Spin veteran praises team effort following turnaround victory over Australia

3 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • South Africa levelled the three-match series against Australia with an innings-and-31-run victory at St George’s Park.
  • Simon Harmer praised the Proteas' collective spirit, noting that success no longer hinges on single star performers.
  • Temba Bavuma's 179 and crucial lower-order contributions from Marco Jansen and Harmer revived the hosts from 110/6 to 425/9 declared.
  • Australia were bowled out for 99 and 295, proving to the Proteas that the world champions can be unsettled under sustained pressure.
  • The squad turns its focus to avoiding complacency and learning past lessons ahead of the deciding Test in Cape Town.
Off-spinner Simon Harmer believes the Proteas can carry the confidence from their series-levelling victory in Gqeberha into Tuesday’s deciding Test against Australia in Cape Town
Celebration Time Off-spinner Simon Harmer believes the Proteas can carry the confidence from their series-levelling victory in Gqeberha into Tuesday’s deciding Test against Australia in Cape Town Picture: MARCO LONGARI/AFP

Off-spinner Simon Harmer believes the Proteas have developed the resilience and collective strength needed to carry their series momentum into Tuesday’s deciding Test against Australia in Cape Town on Tuesday.

SA levelled the three-match series with an emphatic innings-and-31-run victory at St George’s Park on Thursday, recovering from their 214-run defeat in Durban to put the pressure back on the World Test champions.

For Harmer, the biggest positive from Gqeberha was not simply the scale of the victory, but the way different players contributed at crucial stages — something he believes has become a defining characteristic of this Proteas side.

“I just feel at the moment, like, we've got a bunch of guys, and it's always different people putting their hands up.

"We're not relying on one person,” Harmer said.

“We're not reliant on if Aiden doesn't score runs, then we're in trouble, or if KG doesn't take wickets, then we're in trouble.

"I think that there's a group of guys there that are all wanting to contribute.”

That was evident in the second Test, where Temba Bavuma’s 179 rescued SA from 110/6 before Marco Jansen’s 85 and Harmer’s 82 helped them reach 425/9 declared.

The bowlers then completed the job, dismissing Australia for 99 in the first innings and a more resilient 295 in their second innings to secure the innings-and-31-run victory.

I think we made some mistakes in Durban, and we managed to rectify some of them in PE
Harmer on the Proteas contrasting fortunes in the series so far

Harmer, who also claimed two wickets, admitted his own bowling was not at the level he wanted, but was pleased to have made an impact with the bat and in the field.

The off-spinner said the Cape Town Test would require the Proteas to learn from the mistakes that contributed to their poor showing in Durban rather than becoming complacent after their turnaround in Gqeberha.

“I think we made some mistakes in Durban, and we managed to rectify some of them in PE,” Harmer said

The response in Gqeberha showed what can happen when the Proteas apply sustained pressure, with Harmer saying Australia were made to realise that the South African batting lineup could be challenged — but could also fight back.

“To realise that actually they [Australia] are human, and if you bowl well and under pressure that there's the possibility that you can get on top of them,” he said.

Harmer also drew on his local knowledge of St George’s Park, where he has played plenty of cricket, explaining how the wind can affect shots towards the Old Stand.

Harmer believes the Proteas can take confidence from the way they have responded to adversity before, while maintaining the humility to address what went wrong.

“I think it's a hallmark of a really good team, but there's still a lot of cricket to be played in Cape Town,” he said.

“So I'll take the positives from this and make sure we learn from our mistakes over the last two games and perform.

“It feels like everybody's pulling in the same direction and enjoys one another's company, and it's a really fun group to be around.”



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