SA levelled the three-match series with an emphatic innings-and-31-run victory at St George’s Park on Thursday, recovering from their 214-run defeat in Durban to put the pressure back on the World Test champions.
For Harmer, the biggest positive from Gqeberha was not simply the scale of the victory, but the way different players contributed at crucial stages — something he believes has become a defining characteristic of this Proteas side.
“I just feel at the moment, like, we've got a bunch of guys, and it's always different people putting their hands up.
"We're not relying on one person,” Harmer said.
“We're not reliant on if Aiden doesn't score runs, then we're in trouble, or if KG doesn't take wickets, then we're in trouble.
"I think that there's a group of guys there that are all wanting to contribute.”
That was evident in the second Test, where Temba Bavuma’s 179 rescued SA from 110/6 before Marco Jansen’s 85 and Harmer’s 82 helped them reach 425/9 declared.
The bowlers then completed the job, dismissing Australia for 99 in the first innings and a more resilient 295 in their second innings to secure the innings-and-31-run victory.