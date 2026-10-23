For Bavuma, though, the significance of the victory went beyond the result.

It was the response to the questions that followed the 214-run defeat in the opening Test that mattered most.

“I think it was very much a spirited effort from us.”

“I think a lot was asked of us after our first time test in Durban. I think the biggest one was the character or the mentality of the team and I think over the course of these [last] five days we've definitely spoken well to that,” he told the media at Thursday's post-match press conference.

SA were hardly in control when they resumed their first innings at 110/6, having been reduced to 40/4 earlier in the innings after the rain-affected opening two days.

Bavuma’s career-best 179, supported by Marco Jansen’s 85 and Simon Harmer’s 82 lifted the hosts to 425/9 before unleashing their bowlers on the Aussie batters.

The captain felt the ability to stay focused amid the interruptions and changing conditions was another important part of the response.

“Even today, day five, the weather wanted to have a big say,” he said.

“We have our plans. We try to stick as close as we can to that. We obviously adapt to what is happening but individually, we know how we go about our business.

The return of Kagiso Rabada strengthened an attack that had been without one of its leaders in Durban, although the skipper was quick to stress that the victory was built around collective contributions.