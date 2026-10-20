SummaryOpen the quick read
- Rain again disrupted play on Monday, permitting just 30.4 overs as South Africa limped to 97/5 against Australia.
- Scott Boland ripped through the top order to collect 4/31, earning praise from Ashwell Prince who compared his accuracy to Vernon Philander.
- Captain Temba Bavuma provided vital resistance, remaining unbeaten on 41 alongside Wiaan Mulder at stumps.
- Prince lauded Bavuma’s exceptional decision-making and shot selection in tough, bowler-friendly conditions.
- The batting coach stressed that unusual early-summer Test conditions and a soft, divot-marked pitch required absolute mental and technical grit.
South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince believes the Proteas’ batters have had to show discipline after another rain-hit day left them 97/5 against Australia.
Only 30.4 overs were possible on Monday, with play finally getting under way at 3.45pm after overnight rain delayed the start and left the outfield needing further work.
SA resumed on 20/2 after managing only 12.2 overs on Sunday and looking to make inroads on another shortened day but Australia’s quicks soon applied more pressure.
Marques Ackerman was caught behind off Scott Boland for six before Matthew Breetzke followed for four against Mitchell Starc, leaving the Proteas 40/4.
Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton then added 52 for the fifth wicket before Boland struck again, with Matt Renshaw taking a one-handed catch at first slip to remove Rickelton for 31.
Bavuma was unbeaten on 41 at stumps, with Wiaan Mulder on two.
Prince said the conditions had demanded patience from the start, particularly with the ball moving around.
“Test match cricket is hard. Some surfaces and some conditions are harder than others.
"So yesterday, you know, if you looked above and looked at the surface, perfect bowling conditions. We had to face 12-and-a-bit overs, the only thing really that you can do is try and survive.”
The same approach was required on Monday.
“You don’t know how many overs you’re going to bat. So tough conditions today and yesterday, leaving the ball is important, and Temba has done that really well,” Prince said.
Bavuma’s judgement pleased Prince, who felt the captain had made good decisions.
“I think where Temba has played really well today, you know, getting into the forties, is, you know, I see a lot going on on TV in terms of analysis, obviously, breaking things down, but I think a big part and a big positive in Temba’s play today was [his]decision-making.”
“There tends to be a lot of discussion about technique and technical things, but I think decision-making so far from him was exceptional.”
Boland was again central to Australia’s success, finishing the day with 4/31, and Prince compared his consistency to that of Vernon Philander.
“I think again Scott, you know, it reminds me a little bit of someone like Vernon Philander. Doesn’t miss his spot often.”
Prince admitted it remained difficult to predict how the surface would develop.
“There are already some divots out there. Obviously the weather conditions before the match, plus during the match with moisture, pitch may be starting out a bit softer than usual. So there are divots already developing on the surface.”
“If the sun comes out, that might firm up, and the ball might move around a little bit faster maybe. We don’t know.”
With Test cricket being played in South Africa in October for the first time, the unusual timing has added another element.
Prince believes that is part of what makes the format so demanding.
“There’s a reason why it’s called Test cricket. At the end of the day, it’s a challenge to all of your skills, technical, mental skills, temperament.
"It’s a little bit early in the summer, but that’s why we love this format of the game, because it tests absolutely everything about you.”
For the home side, the immediate challenge is to build on Bavuma’s resistance when play resumes, with the lower order needing to add valuable runs.
“When you’re faced with those situations, you want people to stand up. And at the moment the skipper is out there digging deep, standing up. Long may it continue tomorrow [Tuesday], and hopefully he’ll have a few partners digging in with him.”
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