“I just want to be a player that the team can lean on, especially in hard, tough moments,” he said after taking 5/33 as Australia were bowled out for 99, before the tourists reached 156/4 in their second innings, still 170 runs behind when stumps were drawn.

“If I can contribute one percent to the team winning, then I’m more than happy.”

That attitude has been valuable in a Test that has changed direction. After the first two days were heavily disrupted by rain, SA needed to maximize every opportunity when play resumed, and Jansen said the team avoided getting ahead of itself.

“We knew we were going to have to bat well and get a decent score,” he said. “As soon as we got that score on the board ... we knew that we were going to have to bowl them out.”

For Jansen, the key was remaining focused on the immediate task rather than the possible twists of the match becoming a distraction.

“You can get yourself in trouble if you think too far ahead of the game,” he said. “We did that really well in terms of just focusing on what we can do, with this present ball and then next ball.”

That same clarity has also been central to Jansen’s development with the bat. His 85 off 100 balls on Tuesday, came after South Africa had slipped to 110/6.

The tall right-hand batter said the biggest change has been mental rather than technical.

“For me personally, it’s all about my mental approach,” he said. “I’m not the technically most sound or beautiful-looking batter. I know how to trust my hands.”

He admitted there had previously been doubts around his decision-making. Now he is trying to commit more firmly to his choices.