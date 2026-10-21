SummaryOpen the quick read
- Temba Bavuma scored a career-best 179 to rescue the Proteas from a precarious 110/6.
- Bavuma forged critical stands with Marco Jansen (85) and Simon Harmer (82) to post 425/9 declared.
- The skipper emphasised that pulling South Africa out of a tough situation mattered more than personal glory.
- South Africa's late declaration allowed their bowlers to strike before the close of play on day four.
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma was more pleased about digging South Africa out of a tricky situation than he was about celebrating a personal milestone in the second Test against Australia in Gqeberha on Tuesday.
After two rain-hit days and a collapse that left the Proteas at 110/6, the captain batted patiently and did more than just rescue an innings.
He had given them runs and belief to attack a Test they had appeared close to losing as the contest heads into the penultimate day.
Bavuma’s career best score of 179, was ably supported by an aggressive 85 from Marco Jansen, while Simon Harmer’s career-best 82, helped carry South Africa to 425/9 declared at St George’s Park.
For Bavuma, the significance of the personal milestone went beyond just the scoreboard.
“The one thing, like I said, just from a personal point of view, is the fact that I was able to get the team out of a tough situation,” he said.
“To go on to get a big hundred against Australia is pretty special, that's obviously something that has been a thorn in my batting career, so it's nice to mentally get over that,” Bavuma said in the post match presser at the close of play.
He arrived at the crease at 13:35 on Sunday, with his side in heaps of trouble on 12/2, and remained through the difficult periods and wickets tumbling around him before playing the perfect foil for Jansen’s aggressive approach
Their 132-run seventh-wicket stand changed the momentum, but he was not done yet.
At the fall of Jansen, Harmer, who spent nine seasons honing his skills as a Warriors player, helped further extend the recovery with an outstanding 183-run partnership for the eighth wicket, the highest for that wicket at the famous ground.
“Marco took the guys on. He was able to find the middle of the bat and the gaps for a considerable amount of time,” Bavuma said.
“Simon came in as well, he applied himself, and I think he was very unlucky not to get close to that three-figure mark.”
The partnerships meant the hosts could keep Australia in the field and then declare with enough time for a late attack.
“I think part of our plan was to keep them in the field for as long as we could,” Bavuma said.
“I think that paid off, looking at us being able to bowl and get that late wicket there.”
The innings answered a question that had followed Bavuma: could he turn a start into the defining score his position and ability demand?
“It was always just trying to be as straight as I can and play the ball as straight as I can,” he said.
“And then I just extended that game plan for as long as I could.”
The skipper acknowledged there was still movement from the harder ball, but said batting became more comfortable as it softened.
“Once the ball gets a bit soft, I guess, you do get a little bit more comfortable as a batsman,” he said.
Bavuma believes the fight itself can carry momentum into the final Test in Cape Town.
“I think for us as South Africans, you know, we look for those types of opportunities to get in the fight. We don't want to back away or anything like that,” he said.
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