“The important thing is that we have to focus on ourselves and ensure we fix several areas of our game.

"The Boks must go out there and represent our country with pride.

"We do it for the South African people, day in and day out. It’s about making them proud, so hopefully we can rectify things this week.”

Nortje said it had been a great occasion playing France in front of 81,000 fans at the Stade de France

“First of all, credit to France — it was a great occasion to be a part of, and it’s always a privilege to play at Stade de France,” he said.

“Unfortunately, there were too many errors from our side, and we didn’t convert our chances into points when we got into their 22m area, so there is a lot of work for us going into the Irish game.

"That said, I’m proud of the effort by the boys; they never backed down and fought until the end, but it’s definitely a tough one for us to swallow.

"We’ve always seen a lot of flair in their game, so there was nothing unexpected.

“All credit to them for sticking it out until the last minute to ride out the win.”

Springbok assistant coach Daan Human and lock Eben Etzebeth said they were expecting a massive forward battle on Saturday.

“Ireland managed to get four or five penalties on their own ball against Fiji last week, which tells you they’re quite solid, so in my opinion, they’re 100% better than last year," Human said.

“Honestly, we still have work to do in terms of showing a better picture. But it won't happen by itself.

"Every scrum is its own contest, and we need to keep improving if we want to beat a side like Ireland at home.

"We’re just keeping trying to get better each week.”

Etzebeth is expecting a massive battle in the lineouts.

“It could be a great battle there, much like the scrums, and as a team we always see the front row and the back five as one unit," he said.

"Every week the opposition poses different threats, and I'm sure we'll have a good plan going into Saturday.

"It’s a good rivalry against Ireland, and I have massive respect for them, so I’m excited for another tough match.”

Saturday's fixtures: Scotland v Japan, England v New Zealand, Ireland v South Africa, Italy v Fiji, France v Argentina, Wales v Australia.

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