“For us, what’s amazing is when they get their phase play going

“It’s like they are almost like the Ireland of old in terms of how they get their connections between their halfbacks.

"Like when Johnny Sexton still played, and now they have Sam Prendergast playing that role now.

“How they interlink on attack with their loop-around play and having their timing so perfect, and when there’s a ruck, everyone gets into a position to get their general attack going.

“I know they score most of their points from set phases like line-outs and structured play; it’s something we admire about them.

“The moment when they get their linking game going, where everyone’s just in the right position and fixing the right opposition players to put doubt into your defensive system, then they’re pretty tough to stop.

“I mean, they have 160 professional rugby players, and they’re always between No.1 and No.3 in the world; it’s amazing!

“So we respect them, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Erasmus has named the same backline as last week, with Morne van den Berg and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at halfback, Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende in the midfield, and Ethan Hooker, Kurt-Lee Arendse, and Damian Willemse forming the back three.

“This is a massive match for us and we know the magnitude of facing Ireland in Dublin, so we felt it was important to strike a balance between consistency in selection, while managing some players and giving others who have been training hard and putting up their hands a chance in what will be a challenging encounter," he said.

“We let ourselves and the country down against France, and we are determined to fix the mistakes that cost us, so we’ll leave no stone unturned to ensure that we play according to our standards this weekend.

“The coaches and the entire squad took a good look at ourselves over the last few days, and we know what we did wrong and what we have to improve on, so we know what we have to do this week, and we’ll give everything at training and on the field on the weekend.

"Ireland are a quality team, who always give everything against us, so it’s going to take an accurate 80-minute performance if we want to get the result against them."