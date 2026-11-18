SummaryOpen the quick read
- Rassie Erasmus will watch the Ireland clash from a Dublin hotel room after receiving a World Rugby ban for comments about match officials.
- The 54-year-old coach is completely prohibited from entering the Aviva Stadium or communicating with players and management on match day.
- SA Rugby has formally requested a misconduct hearing to provide context and demonstrate that Erasmus did not imply illicit motives from the referee.
- Erasmus has retained the same backline that faced France, keeping faith with Morne van den Berg and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at halfback.
- Both teams face a must-win scenario to keep their hopes of reaching the Nations Championship final alive.
Outspoken Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will endure the frustration of being cooped up in a hotel room in front of a television screen when he watches his team face Ireland in a key Nations Championship clash in Dublin on Saturday.
Banned by World Rugby for six matches for comments about officials after his team's loss against France, it remains to be seen what influence Erasmus can exert from his position, which will be far removed from the cauldron of 51,000 partisan fans at the Aviva Stadium (kickoff 6.40pm).
The 54-year-old will be banned from any match-day involvement with his players and coaches and will not be allowed to even enter the stadium.
SA Rugby has requested a full misconduct hearing for Erasmus to contextualise his comments and assure the panel that it was not his intention to allege that any match official had acted with ulterior motives.
Ahead of his exile, Erasmus said Ireland would pose threats right across the park with their amazing interlinking phase play.
The stakes could not be higher for both teams as they bid to keep their hopes of reaching the Nations Championship final in London on November 29 alive.
The Irish will enjoy the backing of a big crowd inside the Aviva Stadium and that will give the home side a lift in what is expected to be a titanic battle for supremacy (kickoff 6.40pm).
"There’s no area of the Ireland game which we don’t respect apart from narratives other people try to plant," Erasmus said.
“For us, what’s amazing is when they get their phase play going
“It’s like they are almost like the Ireland of old in terms of how they get their connections between their halfbacks.
"Like when Johnny Sexton still played, and now they have Sam Prendergast playing that role now.
“How they interlink on attack with their loop-around play and having their timing so perfect, and when there’s a ruck, everyone gets into a position to get their general attack going.
“I know they score most of their points from set phases like line-outs and structured play; it’s something we admire about them.
“The moment when they get their linking game going, where everyone’s just in the right position and fixing the right opposition players to put doubt into your defensive system, then they’re pretty tough to stop.
“I mean, they have 160 professional rugby players, and they’re always between No.1 and No.3 in the world; it’s amazing!
“So we respect them, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Erasmus has named the same backline as last week, with Morne van den Berg and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at halfback, Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende in the midfield, and Ethan Hooker, Kurt-Lee Arendse, and Damian Willemse forming the back three.
“This is a massive match for us and we know the magnitude of facing Ireland in Dublin, so we felt it was important to strike a balance between consistency in selection, while managing some players and giving others who have been training hard and putting up their hands a chance in what will be a challenging encounter," he said.
“We let ourselves and the country down against France, and we are determined to fix the mistakes that cost us, so we’ll leave no stone unturned to ensure that we play according to our standards this weekend.
“The coaches and the entire squad took a good look at ourselves over the last few days, and we know what we did wrong and what we have to improve on, so we know what we have to do this week, and we’ll give everything at training and on the field on the weekend.
"Ireland are a quality team, who always give everything against us, so it’s going to take an accurate 80-minute performance if we want to get the result against them."
- Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.
The Herald
Boks paid heavy price for poor discipline, says Rassie
Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus admits poor discipline and hesitation proved costly in South Africa's narrow 21-19 Nations Championship defeat to France in Paris.
- George Byron
Enforcer Etzebeth back to boost Boks in Dublin
Eben Etzebeth returns to the Springbok starting lineup among five changes for South Africa's critical Nations Championship clash against Ireland in Dublin.
- George Byron
France hold on for thrilling Nations Championship win over Boks
France clinched a dramatic 21-19 victory over world champions South Africa in the Nations Championship, withstanding late forward pressure to earn only their second win against the Springboks in 11 Tests.
- AFP