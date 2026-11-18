"We know we have a very tough opponent in Ireland on Saturday, so we will have to regroup quickly and get back on it.

“I think there were some really fine margins against France.

"We had a try disallowed for probably being a foot or two offside.

"And then there was that period inside the 22m, we had multiple scrums where felt we had a lot of dominance but couldn’t get over the line.

“We were forced to play away from one or two of those scrums.

"And then on the flip side France scored some brilliant tries.

"They had a bit of fortune with one coming off a player’s head, so there were very fine margins.”

Jones said the Boks had not been intimidated by the passionate French crowd at the Stade de France.

“We expected that," he said.

"We knew it was going to be tight all the way through, and the intensity was sky high.

"It was just like the previous two or three meetings, so well done to France, they deserved it on the night."

Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi said missed opportunities had proved to be costly for his team.

“France played really well, and I think, as coach Rassie Erasmus said, especially in the first half, we created some opportunities that we didn’t take in the wide channels.

“When they created opportunities, they took them straight away.

”We could have been better in that first part of the game, but the effort and hard work was there from the team.

“France played well too, and they fought until the end.

"But if you create so many opportunities and don’t take as many in a game against a team like this, you’re not going to get the win.

”We know what we need to fix and hopefully we will play better against Ireland on Saturday."

Saturday's fixtures:

Scotland vs Japan, England vs New Zealand, Ireland vs South Africa, Italy vs Fiji, France vs Argentina, Wales vs Australia.