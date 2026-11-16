Giant lock Eben Etzebeth has been recalled to add extra grunt and steel to the Springbok pack for their must-win Nations Championship showdown against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

The second-row enforcer is one of five changes to the run-on team that was beaten by France at the Stade de France in Paris last week.

Etzebeth's return is a big boost for the Boks who must beat Ireland if they want to keep alive their hopes of reaching the Nations Championship final in London on November 29.

The record-breaking 147-Test cap lock was originally ruled out of the Bok touring squad through injury, but is now ready to throw his weight behind SA's bid to reach the final.

Etzebeth will link up with Ruan Nortje in the engine room, while the other changes to the starting team will see Cameron Hanekom join forces with captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit in the loose trio, and Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw return to the front row.

Erasmus named the same backline as last week, with Morne van den Berg and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at halfback, Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende in the midfield, and Ethan Hooker, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Damian Willemse forming the back three.

“This is a massive match for us and we know the magnitude of facing Ireland in Dublin," Erasmus said.

"So we felt it was important to strike a balance between consistency in selection, while managing some players and giving others who have been training hard and putting up their hands a chance in what will be a challenging encounter.

“Eben has been training well since joining us last week, and his leadership, experience and knowledge of playing in vital games will be good for us this week, while we know what physicality and skill Cameron brings, and the same applies to Ox, Malcolm and Wilco.

“We let ourselves and the country down [against France], and we are determined to fix the mistakes that cost us, so we’ll leave no stone unturned to ensure that we play according to our standards this weekend.

“The coaches and the entire squad took a good look at ourselves over the last few days and we know what we did wrong and what we have to improve on, so we know what we have to do this week, and we’ll give everything at training and on the field on the weekend."

Commenting on Ireland, Erasmus said: “They are a quality team, who always give everything against us, so it’s going to take an accurate 80-minute performance if we want to get the result against them.

“They have classy forwards and backs, and they will give everything knowing that they are still in the running for a place in the final of the competition next weekend with England and France to finish the league stages as the top northern hemisphere team.

“We are in a similar situation competing with New Zealand for the top spot in the southern hemisphere, so it will be important to convert our chances into points and be as accurate as possible in every department of our game."

Springbok team: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Cameron Hanekom,7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche. Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Paul de Villiers, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Canan Moodie.

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