Poor discipline and being tentative at key moments contributed to the Springboks slipping to a costly 21-19 Nations Championship loss against France in Paris on Friday, coach Rassie Erasmus said.

It was SA's first loss in the tournament and jolted their hopes of reaching the Nations Championship final at Twickenham in London on November 29.

To keep their hopes of lifting the trophy alive, the Boks must beat Ireland in their final pool outing at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday (kickoff 6.40pm).

“With everything that went wrong, we sort of played ourselves into that hole.

"It wasn’t that France forced us into playing the way we did," Erasmus said.

“It was almost like we were a bit tentative, and when something like that happens, it normally comes down to the coaching staff.

“I don’t think the players went out there and tackled their hearts out and being physical and when the opportunity comes decided to be a bit hesitant.

“That is something I have to figure out and work through all night as to why that happened.

“If you look at the week, we only had two training sessions and a six-day turnaround, and it was the same for France; they even played later last Saturday, so they even had a shorter turnaround.

“I don’t think we have anyone to blame but ourselves.

“I mean, the one try France scored was a ball bouncing off a player’s head. I actually felt we defended really well,” Erasmus said.

“France kept the ball in hand, and Antoine Dupont alongside Maxime Lucu and basically their whole team was good.

"The disallowed try of Kurt-Lee Arendse before halftime would’ve been game on."

A disappointed Erasmus said the Boks' discipline had let them down at the Stade de France.

“Obviously playing with 14 men is tough and they also received two yellow cards, with the one at the scrum being more technical,” he said.

“Those cards hurt us and it cost us in a big way.

"I don’t think any of those cards conceded were intentional, but I agree that it should have been cards; we can’t moan about that.

“I don’t think anyone flew in to try and intentionally hurt a fellow player.

"The French players didn’t go off for head injury assessments, so I hope they are OK and those hits didn’t cause too much harm to those players.

“I think the penalty count was six to four in favour of France at halftime before Jasper Wiese was given the 20-minute red card and then we were under the pump.

“It’s hard to look for positives in a defeat.

"It is not nice, but if I have to take a positive out of this match, it would be the effort, grind and pride the players showed.

“After the 30th minute, France didn’t score again, and we did, even if we were down to 14 players for most of the game.

“I guess the frustration is how our discipline cost us, and to lose by two points is terrible, but in conclusion, our discipline cost us.”

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